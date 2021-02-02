Jacqueline Rosales Appointed President of ISA Group

Jacqueline Rosales, President of ISA Group

The former SoapBoxSample COO and 25+ year insights industry veteran, Jacqueline has assumed ISA’s top leadership position

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ISA Group announced today that Jacqueline Rosales has been promoted to the top leadership role at the company. As ISA President, she will oversee ISA’s four divisions – ISA, Q-insights, SoapBoxSample and icanmakeitbetter. Jacqueline previously served as COO of SoapBoxSample. Founded in 1982, ISA is one of the largest insights firms in the U.S., specializing in quick turn, high-impact custom research solutions.

“I beyond excited to lead ISA moving forward,” said Jacqueline Rosales. “We stand on a strong foundation of 38 years of excellence; including capabilities, reputation and staff. Our plan is to integrate and evolve to meet the ongoing needs of our clients and the marketplace. Our continued goal is connecting brands with their consumers in new and exciting ways.”

Jacqueline Rosales joined the ISA Group in 2012, when she was recruited to launch and lead ISA’s online division, SoapBoxSample. With more than 25 years in Market Research and proven success in launching, stabilizing and growing organizations, she quickly gained a reputation for her enthusiasm and unconventional leadership style. Under Jacqueline’s dynamic leadership, SoapBoxSample grew to become the most sizeable division of ISA. After ISA acquired community insight platform icanmakeitbetter in 2016, Jacqueline then took the helm of two divisions — SoapBoxSample and icanmakeitbetter.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Rosales lead the group through a fast and successful shift across the organization resulting in stellar performance in an extremely difficult year.

Anthony Kretzmer, ISA’s current president, will retire at the end of the first quarter, effective March 31, 2021. Anthony has led the ISA Group for nearly 20 years, overseeing the launch of SoapBoxSample in 2012, and the acquisition of icanmakeitbetter in 2016.

“The last 19 years at this wonderful company have been gratifying in the extreme,” relayed Anthony Kretzmer, current President of ISA. “Congratulations to Jacqueline on this well-deserved promotion. I know ISA will continue to flourish and thrive under Jacqueline’s leadership.”

Jacqueline is a thought leader, and sought after speaker, sharing her experiences with entrepreneurship, leadership, research and categorical expertise.

About ISA

Since 1982, ISA has been at the forefront of innovative research. Their diverse portfolio of products and services includes full service custom research, data collection (telephone, online, and face-to-face), telephone and online survey programming, IVR, data processing, community research platform and qualitative chat platform. The four divisions of ISA make up the ISA Group, which includes Q-insights (specializing in qualitative work and car clinics), SoapBoxSample (ISA’s online sample division), and icanmakeitbetter (offering an integrated insight community platform).

ISA conducts more than 1,500 projects annually, serving AMA Gold Top 50 Market Research firms, Fortune 1000 companies, universities, government agencies and public policy institutions. Los Angeles County and the University of Southern California (USC) leveraged ISA’s research capabilities for their groundbreaking study of COVID-19 seroprevalence in the Spring of 2020. ISA’s clients benefit from access to decades of experience, unequalled expertise, and technology to deliver data with speed and pinpoint accuracy.