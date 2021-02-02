Lithium stock FIRST ENERGY METALS (CSE: $FE.C) (OTC: $ASKDF ) Commences EXPLORATION WORK AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY
First Energy Metals (CSE: FE; OTC: ASKDF )announces it has planned Phase 1 Exploration work on its recently acquired Augustus lithium property in Quebec, Canada
First Energy Metals Ltd (CSE:FE.C)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Lithium stock news at Investorideas.com Newswire and Renewableenergystocks.com First Energy Metals Ltd. . (CSE: FE) (OTC: ASKDF )is pleased to announce that it has planned Phase 1 Exploration work on its recently acquired Augustus lithium property located near Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. The work will commence in the second week of February and includes prospecting, mapping and sampling of known lithium prospects (Augustus and Canadian Lithium Prospects) on the Property. The scope of work is to confirm the historical surface sampling results on three known historical lithium and silver prospects, to confirm location of historical drill holes, and to develop future exploration targets on the property.
The Phase 1 work plan is based upon the compilation of historical exploratory drilling data available from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Quebec. The Company has acquired data for 62 drill holes with over 10,000 metres drilling carried out on the Property since the early 1950’s. Highlights of historical exploration work on three historically known prospects are provided below and was partially reported in January 21 news release of the Company.
Augustus Lithium Prospect
• The Augustus pegmatite is oriented N30°W, extending more than 850 meters along strike, and lithium mineralization is confined to the pegmatite body with an average grade of 1.12% lithium oxide (Li2O) (0.52% Li) across an average width of 7.6. meters. Its depth extension is not fully known yet, however previous drilling has intersected high-grade lithium down to 682 feet (207 m). (Source: Géologie Québec - Results of the query (gouv.qc.ca)).
• The highlights of the previous drilling results include:1.69% Li2O over 9 feet (2.74m), 1.25% Li2O over 27.5 feet (8.38m), 1.07% Li2O over 20 feet (6.1m), 1.66% Li2O over 12.5 feet (3.8m), and 1.41% Li2O over 27 feet (8.23m) (Source Report GM03952).
• Based on the 1955 drilling results, the continuity of lithium mineralization is established between all drill holes for over 850 meters strike length down to a depth of 207 m (682 feet) of the Augustus pegmatite body. If mineralization continuity can be proven by future drilling down to over 200 meters level as shown in historical drill hole results, a potential resource target of 4 million tonnes at 1% Li2O can be achieved.
Canadian Lithium Prospect
• The Canadian lithium prospect is a worked deposit representing a group of parallel pegmatite dykes associated with Lacorne Batholith contains aggregates of spodumene, lepidolite, quartz and feldspar accompanied by traces of beryl, clevelandite, colombo-tantalite.
• Drilling at the prospect have shown low grade lithium bearing pegmatite intersections of extensive widths. A total of 14 historical drill holes are located on this prospect having drilled depths in the range of 26m to 184m and a cumulative drilling of 944m. It has been estimated that a section of 90.0 m by 30.0 m contains 5.0 to 10.0% lithium bearing spodumene. (Source Reports GM03952 and GM00744). This deposit represents a potential for low grade bulk tonnage of lithium pegmatite material.
• The highlights of historical drilling program are: 0.25% Li2O over 154.1 feet including 1.25% Li2O over 13.5 feet, 0.12% Li2O over 227 feet, and 0.14% Li2O over 173.6 feet. (Source Reports GM03952 and GM00744).
Landrienne Silver Prospect
• Silver mineralization occurs in quartz and carbonate veins intersecting felsic to mafic lavas and locally in massive sulphides. These volcanics belong to the Landrienne Formation. The mineralization is mainly in the form of sulphides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite) disseminated in quartz and carbonate veins and also locally in the form of lenses of massive sulphides.
• Historical drilling documented for this prospect comprised of 30 drill holes with over 6,000 m cumulative drilling.
• Report GM 02989-B: the best results obtained from the holes drilled in 1954 are 10.3 ppm silver over 0.8 meters, 11.7 ppm silver over 0.6 meters, 8.6 ppm silver over 0.6 meters, 9.6 ppm d silver over 0.6 meters, 2000 ppm copper over 1.5 meters, 1000 ppm copper over 0.6 meters, 8.6 ppm silver over 0.6 meters. GM 28244: a drilling carried out in 1972 returned 2000 ppm of copper over 2.6 meters. GM 66408: a selected sample yielded 36.8% iron.
Cautionary Statement please read related cautionary statement on company press release on the news page https://firstenergymetals.com/en/news/2021/
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., who is a consultant of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About First Energy Metals Limited.
https://firstenergymetals.com/en/investors/stock-information/
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer
gsangha@firstenergymetals.com or at (604) 375-6005
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Forward-looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes information about the Company’s proposed Transaction with Mr. Fayz Yacoub; and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.
Other risks as more fully set out in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings at www.sedar.com.
Read related Forward-looking Information on press release on the news page https://firstenergymetals.com/en/news/2021/
Paid News -Disclaimer/Disclosure: this news release featuring First Energy Metals is a paid for service on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com
about Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp
Like Renewable Energy Stocks? View our Renewable Energy Stocks Directory Get News Alerts on Renewable Energy Stocks
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here