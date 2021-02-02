Reservation Software Joins as This Year’s Gold Sponsor for Conference Series

Join us at MTEC.

“Managing The Utility of a Rental”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading cloud-based software firm, Reservation Software, has joined the most innovative conference schedule for 2021 by committing to a Gold Level sponsorship with Joshua Tree Internet Media, host of three premier multi-family innovation events.

Reservation Software is an established technology provider in the accommodation space, including corporate housing, vacation rental, and multi-family housing. Their core suite of native applications provides an enterprise-level CRM, task manager, reservation system, GAP accounting suite, workflow automation, website manager, customer and client portals, listings manager, contact manager, housekeeping and maintenance, inventory management, inspection manager, dynamic reporting, and insurance management modules. Enhanced access to advanced features and two-way connectivity is accomplished via their universal API.

The SaaS platform is a complete business management solution that allows users to manage and service all aspects of the reservation process in furnished or unfurnished accommodations for any length of stay. As Eric Bache, Reservation Software’s Co-Founder and Managing Director likes to stay, “Anything from two days to two years.”

Irvine, Calif.-based Reservation Software recently demonstrated its platform during Joshua Tree’s Flexible Rentals Conference in December, highlighting its capabilities for the growing short-term rental (STR) business model, among other renter niche markets.

During its presence at Joshua Tree’s events, Reservation Software’s commitment has them serving on panels during the series, participating in round tables, exhibiting at trade shows, and demonstrating their leading-edge technology.

Reservations Software’s previous success solving the reservation challenges in corporate housing has made it the leading player in the corporate housing industry... Reservation Software is now bringing the same success to the multi-family space.

Vacation rental and the urban short-term industry reports that profits are up for alternative accommodations by an estimated 30% in the past year. Airbnb estimates an addressable market of $2 trillion. Bache says, “Based on our statistical modeling, our customizable software enables property managers to transition their inventory to maximize profitability by shedding insight into price optimization, in addition to having the ability to manage the utility of the rental.”

Reservation Software develops and operates a secure and compliant cloud-based enterprise-level business management SaaS platform. This fully responsive solution is accessible on any device anytime, anywhere. The customizable and automated system is purpose-built to serve the needs of rental accommodation operators and managers of all sizes.

“Speaking with companies and learning how they operate and layering in our modern progressive approach is at the core of our product development,” Bache said. “We are thrilled to sponsor this year’s conference series, and we look forward to connecting with you.”

Reservation Software Contact: Beth Cavanaugh, bc@reservationsoftware.com 1.949.688.0772

The virtual lineup includes:

· Feb. 9-11: Multifamily Technology and Entrepreneurship Conference (MTEC)

· March 24-25: Multifamily Innovation Conference Atlanta (MICA)

· May 4-5: Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM)

And a scheduled live event:

· Oct. 17-19: Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM), Huntington Beach, Calif.

