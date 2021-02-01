Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 1/25/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 1/25/2021

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued. 

The lane width reductions on the Eastbound entrance ramp and Westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

There were alternating right and left lane closures on I-70 Westbound. These closures took place from Route 250/I-70 Interchange and ran through the Wheeling Tunnel. As a part of this closure, the I-70 Westbound ramp from Route 250 was also closed to traffic. 

On Thursday, there were daytime lane closures on I-70 Westbound and at the Exit 5 Westbound on-ramp in the Elm Grove area in order to allow for emergency deck repairs. 

Look Ahead to Week of 2/1/2021 – Phase II Begins

Beginning Monday, I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) in order to begin phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project. 

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures will continue for approximately nine months.  

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound. 

o Detours will be posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

Beginning Monday, there will be alternating traffic patterns through the Wheeling Tunnel Eastbound to allow for tunnel inspection. 

o The Market Street I-70 Eastbound on-ramp will also be closed as a part of the tunnel inspection. 

o These closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are expected to be lifted Wednesday, February 3. 

Beginning Monday, there will be alternating single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit. The restrictions will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be lifted no later than Friday, February 5, 2021

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​.

