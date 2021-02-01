I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 1/25/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 1/25/2021

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the Eastbound entrance ramp and Westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• There were alternating right and left lane closures on I-70 Westbound. These closures took place from Route 250/I-70 Interchange and ran through the Wheeling Tunnel. As a part of this closure, the I-70 Westbound ramp from Route 250 was also closed to traffic.

• On Thursday, there were daytime lane closures on I-70 Westbound and at the Exit 5 Westbound on-ramp in the Elm Grove area in order to allow for emergency deck repairs.

Look Ahead to Week of 2/1/2021 – Phase II Begins

• Beginning Monday, I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) in order to begin phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures will continue for approximately nine months.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours will be posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

• Beginning Monday, there will be alternating traffic patterns through the Wheeling Tunnel Eastbound to allow for tunnel inspection.

o The Market Street I-70 Eastbound on-ramp will also be closed as a part of the tunnel inspection.

o These closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are expected to be lifted Wednesday, February 3.

• Beginning Monday, there will be alternating single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit. The restrictions will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be lifted no later than Friday, February 5, 2021

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.