Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,032 in the last 365 days.

Cooperative effort between State Rail Authority and Division of Highways brings opportunity

CHARLESTON, WV – Thanks to a collaborative effort, new economic opportunities are on the horizon for Pocahontas County.

In 1985, Trout Run Bridge, which spans the Greenbrier River, was washed out during flooding. The bridge was never replaced.

Now the West Virginia Division of Highways, West Virginia State Rail Authority, and the owners of the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad are working together to reopen the bridge and connect the rail line from Durbin to Cass and back.   “It’s the final connection that will connect Durbin and Cass back together,” said Cindy Butler, executive director of the State Rail Authority.   The Rail Authority owns the railroads in the area, contracting with the Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad to run excursion trains both at Cass Scenic Railroad and along the Greenbrier River from Durbin.   Division of Highways crews decided to take on part of the construction of the bridge after initial bids for the replacement project came in well above estimates.   Todd Schoonover, DOH’s project manager for the job, said DOH crews are currently doing the foundation and earthwork for the new bridge. A contractor will later build the steel structure for the bridge, and the railroad will lay the track. 

You just read:

Cooperative effort between State Rail Authority and Division of Highways brings opportunity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.