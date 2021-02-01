Cooperative effort between State Rail Authority and Division of Highways brings opportunity

CHARLESTON, WV – Thanks to a collaborative effort, new economic opportunities are on the horizon for Pocahontas County. In 1985, Trout Run Bridge, which spans the Greenbrier River, was washed out during flooding. The bridge was never replaced. Now the West Virginia Division of Highways, West Virginia State Rail Authority, and the owners of the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad are working together to reopen the bridge and connect the rail line from Durbin to Cass and back. “It’s the final connection that will connect Durbin and Cass back together,” said Cindy Butler, executive director of the State Rail Authority. The Rail Authority owns the railroads in the area, contracting with the Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad to run excursion trains both at Cass Scenic Railroad and along the Greenbrier River from Durbin. Division of Highways crews decided to take on part of the construction of the bridge after initial bids for the replacement project came in well above estimates. Todd Schoonover, DOH’s project manager for the job, said DOH crews are currently doing the foundation and earthwork for the new bridge. A contractor will later build the steel structure for the bridge, and the railroad will lay the track.