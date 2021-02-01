Governor Cuomo Calls into 1010 Wins Radio with Juliet Papa

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo called into 1010 WINS radio with Juliet Papa to discuss the state's storm preparations and New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUDIO is available here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's interview is available below:

Juliet Papa: Well, the snow is blowing and the storm is growing, and live on the line with us now is Governor Andrew Cuomo. Governor, thank you for joining us. Actually I understand you are personally inspecting road conditions?

Governor Cuomo: Well, Juliet, first I like the poetry with which you introduced the segment. I am personally driving into New York City. You know, with COVID there's all sorts of precautions, and one of them is in the car, which, if you're in the car with a person who has COVID, that's problematic, so I drive myself. But, all of your advisories were exactly right. The expression this is as serious as a heart attack is exactly right. We've declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and the northern suburbs. You know Juliet, this rate of snow, they're projecting two inches per hour, ploughs cannot keep up with that rate of snow. So if anyone has plans to get anywhere, I would get wherever you're going. By noon, you could see the aboveground subway lines close. You could see road closings on major throughfares, including the Long Island expressway, the roads going north. You can see closings of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North. So you shouldn't be on the road unless you really are an essential worker and you need to be. But if you need to get somewhere, I would get somewhere by noon, because you can see major road closings and rail closings.

Juliet Papa: Alright, as far as the MTA, you know, we had Sarah Feinberg on earlier this morning. Is there any likelihood that everything would shut down? Do you foresee that at all?

Governor Cuomo: Juliet, we don't see that at this point, but, at this rate of snowfall, anything is possible. What we would expect at this point are the aboveground subway lines could be closed. But again, you know, we get these weather reports, and everybody does the best job they can, and then Mother Nature does what she wants to, right. But I can tell you at this rate of snowfall, at two inches per hour, plus the expected combination of wind and accumulation, you could see anything closed. I wouldn't be surprised if you see anything closed today, because it is safety first, and the conditions are really impossible.

Juliet Papa: Now you've been very critical of power companies for failing to prevent outages during storms like these. What do you say to them today and to customers ready with their generators?

Governor Cuomo: Well look, the utility companies and I have had a long running battle. My point to the utility companies is, this is what we pay you to do, right. We don't pay you to provide power when it's sunny and everything, and nice, we pay you to be prepared, and to have the crews ready and the backup generators ready. I proposed new laws, frankly, to penalize the utility companies that don't perform and find it easier to replace the utility companies. Utility companies have an attitude that they were installed in the Old Testament. They weren't. They work for the people of this state, and if they don't do their job we can replace them. They have been notified to be on alert for this storm. They've told us they've done everything necessary. But we will see. And I'll be out there, and so I like to see firsthand, you know, that's my way, Juliet, as you know, and we'll see and we'll be prepared.

Juliet Papa: Now, since outdoor dining is not in the cards for the next few days, do you have any thoughts about moving up indoor dining?

Governor Cuomo: The indoor dining in New York City we open on Valentine's Day. Restaurants wanted time to prepare staff, purchasing, et cetera, and we want to give the local officials time to be ready to enforce the 25 percent. So no, I don't see any change in that over the next few days. We just have to get through this storm, and Lord knows, New Yorkers have been experiencing dealing with storms and emergencies, and COVID, and now it's a snowstorm, but we just have to get through this over the past couple of days, just have the supplies in your house and expect to stay at home for two days. If this snow drops the volume they're talking about, it could be easily two days, Juliet.

Juliet Papa: So governor, I know you say people should be where they've got to be by noon. Are you going to be where you're going and do you think it's a great idea to be driving?

Governor Cuomo: Well, life is options, Juliet, right? And the airports are closing as we speak, and for me, it's walking or driving and I'll take driving, you know? I want to be out there. We have a lot of emergency workers that are doing great work today. And my personal predilection is I don't like to call emergency workers out and tell the snowplow drivers, you have to be out and the police, you have to be out, and the emergency utility workers, you have to be out, but then I stay home. that's not who I am. It's not what I do. If I call them out, I'm not calling anyone into a situation that I wouldn't go into myself, and whether it's a hurricane, a storm, whatever it's been, as long as I've been governor I will be there. That's how I see the job.