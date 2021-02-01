Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,032 in the last 365 days.

Institutions of Higher Education (216-RICR-50-15-10)

Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :

Institutes of Higher Education (IHE) are opening for the spring 2021 semester. In order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 as students, staff, and faculty return to campus, protective measures must be followed and implemented for IHE's to resume operations so that the public's health and welfare is protected.

You just read:

Institutions of Higher Education (216-RICR-50-15-10)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.