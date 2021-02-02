Suite Home Corporate Housing Welcomes Brittany Herrington, CCHP
Herrington joins the company with years of temporary housing experience, providing solutions for corporate clientele throughout the United StatesCHICAGO, IL, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
marketing@suitehomechicago.com
https://www.suitehomechicago.com/
Suite Home Corporate Housing Owner Jennifer Breen, CCHP is excited to announce the recent hire of corporate housing professional Brittany Herrington, CCHP. She will join the Suite Home sales team, assisting the company with their strategic marketing and branding, while also spearheading the company’s overall sales strategies. Her new initiatives include developing new client relationships, growing the company’s strategic partnerships, and continuing Suite Home’s expansion into several markets.
Brittany is a contributing member to several corporate housing and relocation organizations including the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), the Corporate Relocation Council of Chicago (CRC), and the Wisconsin Employee Relocation Council (WiERC). Before joining Suite Home, Herrington worked for V-Suites temporary housing, which was recently acquired. She moved to Chicago from Michigan in January to join the Suite Home team.
“We are excited to have Brittany join our team. We regularly collaborated with her former employer to provide housing solutions for our clientele, and feel that her transition into our team will be a seamless one,” said Suite Home Owner Jennifer Breen. “She is laser focused on her clients, and we are thrilled to have such a positive addition to Suite Home.”
“Brittany’s hire signals our continued commitment to a positive rebound in the hospitality industry,” Breen said. “We need a robust team to continue to provide the highest level of service our clients have come to expect.”
Suite Home is headquartered in downtown Chicago, and provides temporary housing solutions globally for their corporate clientele. The company has weathered a downturn in the hospitality industry during this past year, and is looking forward to a return to steady business travel in 2021.
“Taking into account company closures and mergers and acquisitions, the supply of inventory is down substantially for the busiest time of the year and the faucet is about to turn back on for company temporary living requests,” said Suite Home Director of Business Development Matthew Tobel, CCHP. “It only makes sense to bring on someone as talented as Brittany to navigate the changing waters of providers, demand, and managed accommodation experiences.
Tobel continued, “I have worked with Brittany in the past as my Inside Sales Manager for years at V-Suites and couldn’t think of anyone better to join our team when tasked to build out Suite Home’s growing sales department.”
Herrington commented, “I am incredibly excited to be joining a team that truly feels like home. With their customer centric model, attention to detail with every client, and their innovative approach to corporate housing, I knew there was limitless opportunity with our joint momentum.”
Suite Home works with clients with temporary housing needs across all industries. The company sees housing needs stemming from relocation, long-term project work, intern programs, business travel, entertainment, insurance claims, in addition to extended vacation stays. The firm offers an inclusive corporate housing solution of fully furnished apartments with all the utilities, housekeeping and concierge services included.
What has set Suite Home apart in the industry is their local presence and commitment to building long-term partnerships. While what they offer is “short-term” solutions, with lease terms starting at only 30 days, their real value is being a true consultative partner from the very beginning of the conversation, through the term of the project.
About Suite Home Corporate Housing
Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms. The units are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home staff strives to provide guests a "home away from home" experience, and are equipped to handle large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.
Suite Home is a member of Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), a professional trade association exclusively dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers. The company also has their Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) Quality Assurance Accreditation, and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Owner Jennifer Breen is the Chairman of the Corporate Relocation Council of Chicago (CRC) and Business Development Manager Matthew Tobel is President of the Wisconsin Employment Relocation Council (WiERC). Suite Home is a Woman-Owned WBE (Women's Business Enterprise) certified company, certified by the Women's Business Developement Center (WBDC) in Chicago. Suite Home was name CHPA Company of the Year in 2017, and holds numerous partner awards recognize superior customer service.
Jennifer Breen
Suite Home Corporate Housing
+1 312-638-0891
email us here