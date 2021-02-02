Phase AI collaborates with Vector Institute to help AI graduates accelerate their careers
Phase AI and the Vector Institute will provide programming to 2,000 AI graduates from Ontario through a series of webinars and personalized coaching sessions.TORONTO, CANADA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase AI is collaborating with the Vector Institute to support and upskill artificial intelligence (AI) graduates across Ontario as they enter the workforce. Despite a growing demand for data and AI skillsets, employers and potential employees alike struggle with role definitions, talent matching, and career planning. The compounding effects of the global pandemic have exacerbated the challenges and competition in securing AI roles in today’s job market.
Phase AI is a talent community for data and AI professionals to connect, learn, and advance their careers. Today’s announcement with the Vector Institute builds on Phase AI’s experience preparing data and AI candidates for the job market, promoting AI thought leadership from across North America, and using machine learning to match job candidates with employers.
“We know that starting and navigating a career in AI isn’t straightforward,” said Wojciech Gryc, Co-Founder of Phase AI. “We are proud to work with the Vector Institute to improve graduates’ career prospects. We view this as an investment toward enabling greater social mobility within Canada’s workforce.”
Together, the Vector Institute and Phase AI will provide programming to 2,000 AI students and graduates from across Ontario through a series of webinars and personalized coaching sessions. The six-week program kicks off in February.
“We are excited to be working with Phase AI on this priority initiative,” said Melissa Judd, Director of Academic Partnerships at Vector. “Vector is committed to AI workforce development, to supporting students and recent alumni in pursuing their career goals and ultimately strengthening the AI ecosystem in Ontario.”
About Phase AI
Phase AI is a community for data and AI professionals to connect, learn, and advance their careers. We host webinars with thought leaders from across North America, regularly blog about the latest topics in data/AI, and use custom software and NLP to match job candidates with employers. Phase AI emerged in response to the needs of new graduates and experienced data/AI professionals facing challenges upskilling and job seeking during COVID-19.
About Vector Institute
The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Our vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada’s knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy administered by CIFAR, and industry sponsors from across the Canadian economy.
