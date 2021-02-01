Main Event Digital Helps Manufacturing & Distributing Businesses Grow Their Digital Marketing and Ecommerce Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Michael Mayer, Owner & CEO of Main Event Digital discusses e-commerce and digital marketing in an episode of "Hollywood Branded", the popular weekly marketing + business advice podcast hosted by Stacy Jones. In her podcast Stacy Jones interviews industry leaders on branding, holistic digital marketing strategies, best practices, and emerging digital strategies. In this episode “Marketing Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)” Stacy Jones & Mike Mayer discuss Mayer’s experience in digital marketing, as well as what he believes to be the best practices in e-commerce and B2B marketing strategies.

Mike Mayer’s philosophy while creating Main Event Digital continues to help companies avoid making costly mistakes of time, energy and money while helping manufacturing businesses grow by optimizing their digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities.

Main Event Digital has piloted evolutionary transformations for Billion Dollar organizations including: U.S. Electrical Services, Crescent Electric and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

With Main Event Digital as the vehicle Michael Mayer is honored to continue to provide digital marketing services to a wide variety of organizations like: Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Travers.

In his nearly 25-year career Mayer has been emboldened as an e-commerce strategy influencer through revolutionizing optimization capabilities. Mayer is a frequent guest speaker at conferences and consultant on e-commerce to wholesalers, “User experience is at the core of everything we do”, Mayer states during the podcast.

About Main Event Digital:
Main Event Digital is a full-service e-commerce strategy & management company with over 25 years of experience building successful websites for all industries. Call Main Event Digital today to discuss your e-commerce needs. Main Event Digital marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers with: web-design, SEO & SEM, affiliate & loyalty marketing programs, social media, content creation. With Main Event Digital your business will outrank competition, increase brand awareness, and bring quality traffic to gain customer insight, increase leads and drive sales. Please email mdmayer@maineventdigital.com or call (773) 405-3635.

About

Not satisfied to merely “go the distance,” Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout digital marketing services. Clients include Travers Tools, Alpine Home Air, Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Sani-Spire, Predictive HR, Ravinia Communities and others. Founder and CEO Mike Mayer is an industry veteran, a frequent speaker at industry conferences and frequently called on by private equity to serve as an e-commerce advisor. He lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.

