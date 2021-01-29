2021-01-29 15:42:41.517 Eldon Woman Shocked To Discover She Won $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-01-29 15:42:41.517

Phyllis Brown of Eldon was excited when she thought she had won $10,000 on her “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers ticket, but when she went to the Missouri Lottery offices to claim her prize, she learned she had actually won much more.

“The lady behind the counter asked how much I thought I had won, so I told her. But then she said ‘No, you’ve won $100,000!’” Brown said, recalling how she was shaking when she realized she had won $90,000 more than she was anticipating.

“I think I almost passed out from excitement!” she joked.

The ticket, which was purchased at Cedar Junction, 662 Highway Y in Eldon, held one of seven top prizes available in the game. Five of those top prizes are still unclaimed.

Brown indicated she plans to use the money to pay off bills.

In FY20, players in Miller County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $6.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $434,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $585,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.