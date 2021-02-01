Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 1 February 2021, 6 pm EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,570,655), deaths (91,057) and recoveries (3,055,198) by region:
Central (88,576 cases; 1,619 deaths; 74,609 recoveries): Burundi (1,632; 2; 1,155), Cameroon (30,313; 474; 28,606), CAR (4,989; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,376; 118; 2,464), Congo (7,887; 118; 5,860), DRC (22,841; 673; 15,033), Equatorial Guinea (5,534; 86; 5,300), Gabon (10,748; 68; 10,260), Sao Tome and Principe (1,256; 17; 1,023)
Eastern (361,614; 6,859; 288,893): Comoros (2,726; 93; 1,731), Djibouti (5,932; 63; 5,845), Eritrea (2,135; 7; 1,594), Ethiopia (137,650; 2,093; 122,862), Kenya (100,856; 1,766; 83,936), Madagascar (19,065; 281; 18,215), Mauritius (569; 10; 528), Rwanda (15,304; 196; 10,087), Seychelles (1,205; 4; 1,015), Somalia (4, 784; 130; 3,700), South Sudan (3,929; 64; 3,613), Sudan (27,371; 1,807; 21,410), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,579; 324; 14,179)
Northern (1,089,317; 29.576; 924,801): Algeria (107,247; 2,893; 73,344), Egypt (165,951; 9,316; 129,636), Libya (119,402; 1,883; 99,586), Mauritania (16,635; 449; 15,596), Morocco (471,157; 8,275; 449,160), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (40; 6; 33), Tunisia (208,885; 6,754; 157,446)
Southern (1,704,452; 48,919; 1,488,269): Angola (19,796; 466; 18,035), Botswana (21,293; 34; 17,198), Eswatini (15,711; 565; 10,478), Lesotho (8,900; 172; 2,552), Malawi (23,963; 702; 8,615), Mozambique (38,654; 367; 23,955), Namibia (33,944; 352; 32,378), South Africa (1,453, 761; 44,164; 1,299,620); Zambia (55,042; 780; 49,394), Zimbabwe (33,388; 1,217; 26,044)
Western (326,696; 4,084; 278,626): Benin (3,893; 52; 3,421), Burkina Faso (10,682; 120; 9,253), Cabo Verde (14,070; 134; 13,144), Cöte d'Ivoire (28,399; 154; 26,007), Gambia (4,090; 128; 3,792), Ghana (67,010; 416; 61,236), Guinea (14,546; 82; 14,208), Guinea Bissau (2,623; 45; 2,421), Liberia (1,939; 84; 1,760), Mali (8,091; 330; 5,945), Niger (4,517; 159; 3,755), Nigeria (131,242; 1,586; 104,989), Senegal (26,927; 638; 22,145), Sierra Leone (3,593; 79; 2,282), Togo (5,074; 77; 4,268).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).