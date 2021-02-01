PlusMedia Welcomes Diana Fudale as Senior Vice President, Client Services & Strategy

Diana Fudale - SVP, Client Services & Strategy

Fudale brings multichannel expertise and client and agency side experience in performance marketing, campaign management, creative production, and analytics.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a performance marketing agency dedicated to helping brands acquire and retain customers and drive profitable revenue growth, has hired Diana Fudale as Senior Vice President, Client Services & Strategy. In this role, she will oversee PlusMedia’s client account teams, develop strategies to drive client revenue and growth, and enhance PlusMedia’s service offerings. Diana will report to President & CEO, Sherry Scapperotti.

Prior to joining PlusMedia, Fudale held roles at Kraft Foods as Sr. Associate Brand Manager, UST Inc. as Manager of Direct & Interactive Marketing, Singer Direct/Omnicom Group as VP of Brokerage, and most recently at PURE Insurance as Associate VP of Marketing Acquisition where she helped drive significant growth for the company. Her background includes client and agency side experience in performance marketing, campaign management, creative production, and analytics. She brings well-rounded expertise in multichannel marketing strategy and tactics for Fortune 500 and start-up operations in various industries including consumer packaged goods and insurance.

“Diana is a smart, focused, and seasoned leader,” said Sherry Scapperotti. “Her 25+ years of experience in direct response marketing, along with her passion for mentoring and leading a team, make her a great fit for PlusMedia.”

“I am delighted to work with an incredibly talented team at PlusMedia who have extensive industry experience” added Fudale. “I look forward to furthering PlusMedia’s ongoing commitment to client and employee growth.”

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing agency dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer and B2B brands acquire and retain customers and drive profitable revenue growth. The company’s mission is to grow its clients’ businesses through strategic, multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability. Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a certified woman-owned business with a 95% client retention rate. For more information, visit plusme.com.