SHEILA KLOEFKORN, THE STEADFAST CEO OF KEO MARKETING, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
I call Sheila the "Queen of Marketing!" She's so knowledgeable!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila Kloefkorn, the dynamic CEO of KEO MARKETING, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Sheila Kloefkorn, CEO of KEO MARKETING, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Sheila Kloefkorn discusses new initiatives at KEO MARKETING, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Sheila Kloefkorn joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.
Sheila Kloefkorn says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about entrepreneurship, online marketing, and the new initiatives at KEO MARKETING.” Sheila Kloefkorn continues, “Our 20 years of success is a true testament to our team at KEO MARKETING.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Sheila Kloefkorn was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders looking for a marketing agency, can learn from the leadership position of KEO MARKETING. Sheila Kloefkorn is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how KEO MARKETING is forging a new path of leadership in the marketing space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
