SupplyCore Inc. Awarded Special Operational Equipment Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

This contract provides special operational equipment logistics support to the U.S. military and federal agencies

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, IL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business government contractor, has been awarded a maximum $33 billion firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity 10-year contract for the Special Operational Equipment (SOE) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) program and related incidental services for the U.S. military and federal agencies. This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a multiple award contract and will be competed and shared amongst six companies.

Through this contract, SupplyCore’s team will provide special operational equipment and support to federal civilian agencies and the military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Products supported under this contract include: survival gear, tactical equipment, protective eyewear and vision enhancing equipment, escalation of force equipment, visit board search and seizure (VBSS), scuba gear, surface diving gear, thermal protection equipment, communication devices, compressors, hazardous material (HAZMAT), air purification devices, hyperbaric instrumentation, lifesaving equipment and other safety items.

“Our team takes great pride in supporting our troops throughout the world in sustaining readiness,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “This contract allows us to extend our support with a larger product offering for mission critical projects.”

SupplyCore is a long-standing MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) Prime Vendor, providing facilities and infrastructure supplies to the U.S. military and its allies in regions worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore’s SOE TLSP solution, visit www.supplycore.com/solutions/soe.

About SupplyCore Inc.

For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported our military, civilian agencies and allied governments with vital supplies and services for their facilities and equipment fleets. Driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency, SupplyCore’s market segments include Base Operations Supply, Special Operational Equipment, and Weapon Systems Support. SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

Nellie Miller SupplyCore Inc. 815-972-4726 nellie.miller@supplycore.com