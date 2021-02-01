CIO Leadership: Bestselling Author Stephen M.R. Covey will Discuss the Criticality and Business Benefits of the Speed of Trust at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey as a keynote speaker for its upcoming HMG Live! CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series.



Covey, who is the Co-Founder of CoveyLink and the FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice, is the bestselling author of The Speed of Trust. In the book, which made both The New York Times and The Wall St. Journal bestseller lists, Covey advocates that nothing is as fast as the speed of trust and that the ability to establish, grow, extend, and restore trust with all stakeholders is the critical leadership competency of the new global economy.

“Trust is a performance multiplier,” says Covey. “In a high-trust culture, people will be more willing to take risks, which will lead to greater innovation.”

“We’re thrilled to be adding Stephen to the dialogue to share his visionary insights on why it’s so important for business technology executives to foster speed of trust with the CEO, the Board, the executive team and across the organization,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy who will be interviewing Stephen M.R. Covey during the HMG Live! CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series. “Our Advisory Board members across our 30+ markets in the U.S., Canada and U.K. have shared with us that they’re delighted to have Stephen sharing his brilliant thought leadership with us at our events and continuing a dialogue around the criticality for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other business technology executives to foster trust across the organization and cultivate a high-performance culture.”

Covey’s first speaking appearance will take place at the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4. To learn more about this event and to register for the summit, click here.

Other upcoming summits where Stephen M.R. Covey will participate include the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9th; the 2021 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 11th; and the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming roster of events, click here.

“Stephen’s participation in HMG Strategy’s CIO and CISO Summits and other upcoming events reflects how we are differentiated not only in the digital events space but also as the world’s #1 thought leadership forum for forward-thinking business technology executives,” adds Muller.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f1e12a6-a92a-4572-a5fc-9ed4a87ab2da