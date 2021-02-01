Judicate West Adds Thomas G. Oesterreich to Southern California Neutral Line-Up

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Thomas G. Oesterreich, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. He will be based in the Orange County office and is available for mediations and arbitrations statewide.



“With three-plus decades in law, Tom operates from a tremendous knowledge base, particularly in the realm of personal injury cases. But it’s his personal style – which is high energy, outgoing and incredibly engaging – that is key to his success as a neutral,” said Alan Brutman, President of Judicate West. “Tom connects well with people, and he is a sharp, quick thinker with an acute understanding of the resolution process. His passion for the mediation process and his tireless work ethic will be a huge asset to our clients and their clients in getting to resolution.”

With nearly 35 years of combined litigation, mediation and arbitration experience, Oesterreich has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in all types of personal injury matters, including wrongful death, premises liability, product liability including lemon law, transportation/motor vehicle, business litigation, employment, and professional malpractice. Collectively as an advocate and neutral, he has been involved in approximately 1,500 mediations and arbitrations.

For more than 20 years, Oesterreich has volunteered as both an arbitrator and mediator for the Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County superior courts. He is a member of the Orange County Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). Oesterreich earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center (1986) and his B.B.A. from Loyola Marymount University (1983). He received his mediation certificate from the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law.

