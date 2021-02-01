HERBL, California’s Largest Cannabis Distributor and Supply Chain Solutions Company, Appoints Tom Grillea as CRO

Seasoned Executive Brings Natural Foods Industry Experience to Cannabis

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERBL, California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, announced today it has appointed Tom Grillea as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Serving more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees, HERBL brings the state's leading cannabis retailers and top brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, and both high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and trucks.

As HERBL’s CRO, Grillea brings a diverse retail executive management background that includes extensive experience in all aspects of sales and marketing for retail, manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce businesses. With decades in the natural products industry, he has a long record of achievements turning around non-profitable businesses, developing and growing new and existing businesses, and building highly profitable operations.

Prior to HERBL, he served as the CEO of Threshold Enterprises, a wholesale distributor of dietary supplements and health products to the natural foods industry and health care professionals, as well as the parent company of SourceNaturals and Planetary Herbals brand supplements. He has also held numerous executive positions at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), a multi-billion dollar retailer and distributor of natural and organic foods. Here he served as Divisional President for 10 years.

“I was fortunate to work with Tom during my time at UNFI and we share a focus on developing a strong company culture and a partner relationship structure that puts brand customers first,” said Mike Beaudry, founder and CEO of HERBL. “His people-focused leadership style empowers teams to consistently deliver great results and he’s a very welcome addition to the HERBL family as we work to drive the industry forward in the state and beyond.”



“Much like the natural products space, when I think of the cannabis space and the entrepreneurs in it, the word that comes to mind is PASSION,” said Grillea. “Helping people have a better life is what this industry is about, and making someone feel better is why I’m in this industry. This is an exciting, pivotal time in cannabis, and opportunities like my new role at HERBL are once in a lifetime. I feel fortunate to be joining to help grow the business, the industry and the good word about this powerful plant.”



Founded in 2016, HERBL’s team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. With 77,000 square feet in Santa Ana, Santa Barbara (HQ), and Santa Rosa, HERBL proudly supports leading and up-and-coming brands, including the #1 brand in five categories. Exclusive brand partners include leaders in flower, vapes, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls, and concentrate.



