Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Size to Reach USD 9.27 Billion by 2028 | Global Analysis, Industry Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

Major companies operating in Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market include Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 9.27 Billion in 2028 and register a substantially high revenue growth rate of 13.1%, during the eight-year forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for improved fuel economy of the vehicle and many other features that support the overall operational efficacy of the vehicular performance such as prolonged battery charge captured from the regenerative brakes, wear & tear reduction on the braking system, and others, are helping in the market growth substantially.



Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/38

Automotive regenerative braking technology is a part of the energy harnessing of electric vehicles found of hybrids, plug-ins, and batteries. The device utilizes the electric motor as a generator to harness the kinetic energy generated through deceleration and retains the power in the regenerative storage technology of the car. It has been used since electric vehicles were launched early and have seen significant technical changes.

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Ford unveiled the all-electric Mustang Mach-E 1400, a one-of-a-kind concept built in partnership with RTR Vehicles to show the electric propulsion efficiency possibilities. By allowing series regenerative braking coupled with ABS and stability control to automate the braking mechanism, an electronic brake booster is added. Mustang Mach-E 1400 uses BremboTM brakes, such as the Mustang GT4 racing car, and a shifting hydraulic handbrake device that combines with the powertrain controls to enable the rear motors to turn off the power.

By 2027, electric vehicle regenerative braking technologies will see a considerable rise as the automakers are developing hybrid cars in the area with regenerative hybrid automotive brake systems promising a higher output ratio and developments in ultracapacitor technology.

The demand in North America is expected to see significant growth from 2018 to 2028 driven by rising policy efforts to improve infrastructure funding for EVs. In March 2020, the Government of Canada declared that 837 EV quick chargers were being constructed across the country to enable customers to use renewable energy vehicles.

Major companies operating in Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market include Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/38

Emergen Research has segmented the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market in terms of type, propulsion, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Electric Regenerative Braking System Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System Kinetic Regenerative Braking System

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Two Wheelers Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-regenerative-braking-systems-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com