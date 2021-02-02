JGA Recruitment Group confirm the public release of the UK's most Advanced Payroll Salary Calculator
JGA Recruitment Group has announced the release of the UK's most advanced payroll salary calculator designed specifically for payroll professionals
JGA Recruitment Group has announced the innovative release of the UK's most advanced payroll salary calculator and benchmarking tool to the public. Known as the JGA Advanced Payroll Salary Calculator, it is available to access now and is designed specifically for professionals working within the payroll industry.
Managing Director of JGA Recruitment Group, Nick Day, said:
"Most salary surveys used are generic and fail to account for the complexities found within the payroll professional's role. We used our extensive payroll recruitment and benchmarking expertise to develop a Payroll Salary Calculator that considers the variables that we know impact a payroll salary."
"I am delighted that it has resulted in a tool that will help payroll professionals to gain both the recognition and the remuneration they deserve for the complex work they undertake."
It is clear from the outset that significant time and consideration has gone into developing this tool. Most salary surveys only account for sector, title, and location; however, this payroll salary calculator requires the user to input other critical payroll salary-impacting factors such as:
• Size of the payroll operation?
• Frequency of pay cycle and system used?
• Is a role transactional or strategic?
• Are payrolls in-house, or outsourced?
• Are employees paid globally or nationally?
• What qualifications does an individual possess?
The list does not end there. The Payroll Professional role also demands extensive knowledge of country-specific Payroll Legislation, laws, processes and more. However, it seems that specialist payroll recruiters, JGA Recruitment Group have managed to successfully develop a salary calculator that genuinely reflects the complex roles and tasks payroll professionals undertake.
When quizzed on how his team developed the algorithm, Nick responded, stating:
"We utilised over 120 combined years of payroll recruitment expertise and a wealth of specific payroll jobs data which we combined with research from information published by the Office for National Statistics and other sources".
Prior to release, the tool was also vigorously beta-tested by a group of hand-picked payroll managers, and it appears this research has paid off. Feedback to date has been extremely positive with payroll managers stating that they "loved the accuracy of the results". One respondent confirming that they "will definitely be using this going forward".
Initially launched early to JGA Payroll Newsletter subscribers – it is now available to everyone. Access the JGA Advanced Payroll Salary Calculator here.
Meanwhile, if you find you need a specialist payroll recruiter's support, we recommend getting in touch with Nick Day and his experienced payroll recruitment team at JGA Recruitment. Contact them here: info@jgarecruitment.com
