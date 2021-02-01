Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Final Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported January 27, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jose Aparicio Mendoza (age 32) Central Falls, RI P1-2021-0228A

On January 27, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Aparicio Mendoza with one count of murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of larceny over $1,500, and one count of obstruction of an officer in execution of his duty.

The alleged murder, kidnapping, and larceny charges occurred in the town of Lincoln sometime on November 3, 2020. The alleged obstruction occurred in city of Providence between November 10, 2020 and December 15, 2020. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 24, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Michael Domenech (age 35) North Providence, RI P1-2021-0341A

On January 27, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Michael Domenech with one count of murder, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on September 24, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 17, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Marisol Marles (age 28) Pawtucket, RI P1-2021-0341B

On January 27, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Marisol Marles with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on September 24, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on February 17, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

