Good Buy Gear Announces Recommerce Partnership With buybuy BABY
Good Buy Gear teams up with buybuy BABY® to provide a convenient way for parents to upcycle baby gear and adds highly sought-after board member Beth Kaplan.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Buy Gear, the leading online marketplace that enables the recommerce of quality baby, toddler and kid gear, is excited to announce it is teaming up with buybuy BABY, a leading baby specialty retailer in North America, to launch a trade-in program. The trade-in program, available online and in participating stores, supports buybuy BABY customers looking to declutter and transition their child to the next age and stage of essential gear.
Customers can either mail in or drop off gently used items at a participating buybuy BABY store and, based on the condition of the item, receive up to $400 in gift cards to spend at buybuy BABY. The list of accepted loungers, strollers, carriers, sleepers, bouncers and high chairs have been carefully selected by Good Buy Gear based on the quality, resale value and proven demand. Brands include Baby Bjorn, Dockatot, UPPAbaby, Thule, Stokke, HALO and more.
The partnership with buybuy BABY will help make it easy for their customers to donate gently used products and essentials that will aide in another’s journey. Customers are provided a unique opportunity to give products that were once loved and owned a second life in a home where it is needed in a safe and convenient way. With the understanding that baby gear and essentials can be costly, this partnership serves as a great resource for new and soon-to-be parents.
Good Buy Gear has emerged as the industry leader in the second hand and open box kids gear segment by giving second hand shopping the legitimacy and convenience it deserves. Today’s parents value sustainability, convenience, and reuse more than ever, but the category demands a trusted verification partner.
In these uncertain times, families are focusing on ways to save money, make money and declutter. "Most children’s gear is designed to have a usable life that far exceeds the average time a caregiver actually needs an item. Good Buy Gear serves as the leading arbiter for the quality and safety of secondhand baby items and helps families shop smartly, save money, and reduce consumerism," said CEO and Co-founder Kristin Langenfeld.
In addition to the partnership, Good Buy Gear is excited to announce that Beth J. Kaplan has joined its board of directors. Beth brings more than three decades of e-commerce, operations, retail and consumer marketing experience to Good Buy Gear’s board. Beth was President and Chief Operating Officer at Rent the Runway where she worked closely with the co-founders and oversaw finance, operations, merchandising, customer insights, business development, and retail. Prior to Rent the Runway, Beth served as President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at General Nutrition Centers, Inc. where she played an integral role in the company’s 2011 IPO, the most successful IPO that year.
“I am excited to join the Good Buy Gear board of directors at this important stage of growth. Good Buy Gear has the technology, customer experience, and proprietary partnerships to dominate all aspects of the circular economy in the baby, toddler and kid gear vertical. Consumers are looking for quality, value, safety, and sustainability in this category and Good Buy Gear is uniquely positioned to deliver all of this.”
For additional information on the trade in programs, please visit www.goodbuygear.com/trade-in for details.
About Good Buy Gear
Founded in 2016, Good Buy Gear is a CO-based managed vertical marketplace designed to offer secondhand baby and kids’ gear (such as strollers, toys, bassinets, etc) with a vision to become the leading destination for eco-conscious consumers who like to buy gently used gear. Learn more about Good Buy Gear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About buybuy BABY:
buybuy BABY is a leading specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. For more information please visit http://www.buybuybaby.com.
