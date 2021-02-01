Firebirds Spreads The Love With Special Lunch and Dinner Menus Through Feb. 28

Dinner For Two

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is offering special lunch and dinner menus for two featuring scratch prepared, house favorites and specialty cocktails now through Sunday, Feb. 28. The special Valentine’s Day menus are available for Dine-in (where applicable), ToGo (convenient curbside pick-up) and Delivery (i.e. DoorDash). Firebirds Wood Fired Grill adheres to all CDC guidelines and follows recommended social distancing protocols to ensure the health and safety of its guests and team members. For more information, visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com.

“Our seasonally inspired menus celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day throughout February,” said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. “We’ve created a delicious lunch menu as well as our Table for Two three-course dinner menu for our guests to enjoy while dining in or ordering ToGo.” The dinner menu offers guests a choice of one appetizer to share, an individual entrée, and a choice of one dessert to share.

February Features Lunch Menu

· Shareable

o Volcano Shrimp - pan-seared shrimp in a creamy, mildly spicy New Orleans BBQ butter sauce over toasted focaccia

· Choice of Entrees

o Honey-Chile Glazed Salmon - wood grilled and served over ancient grains pilaf with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and grilled corn and topped with charred corn salsa

o New York Strip - wood grilled and served with roasted garlic herb butter and choice of side

o Mexicali Grilled Chicken Salad - citrus grilled chicken over mixed greens with grilled corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, crisp tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing

February Table for Two Dinner Menu

· First Course (choice of shareable starters)

o Lobster Spinach Queso - lobster, baby spinach, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips

o Seared Ahi Tuna - sushi-grade tuna with spicy mustard sauce, mixed greens and spiced pecans

o Whipped Lemon Feta - with grilled focaccia and roasted tomatoes

o Classic Wedge Salad for Two

· Second Course (choice of entrees, one per person)

o 7oz. Filet - wood grilled and topped with lobster and spinach fondue and served with choice of side

o Key Lime Grilled Salmon - topped with shrimp in a Key lime butter sauce and served over ancient grains pilaf with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and grilled corn

o New York Strip - wood grilled and served with a choice of roasted garlic herb butter or bleu cheese style and choice of side

· Third Course (choice of shareable desserts)

o Creme Brulée Cheesecake

o Brownie Sundae

o Black Tie Chocolate Cheesecake

Firebirds’ new Love Potions, a selection of specialty cocktails created to celebrate the season, are available for a limited time only.

· Date Night - vodka, St-Germain, blood orange elixir and La Marca Prosecco

· True Romance - Bedlam Vodka, Aperol, fresh lime and pineapple elixir

· Pucker Up - Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Alex’s Lemonade with a tart-sugar rim

Currently, Firebirds is also celebrating football’s biggest game of the year with its Game Day Feasts which can be pre-ordered by February 3 with pickup on February 6th or 7th. View the menus and order online at FirebirdsRestaurants.com.

Firebirds also offers gift cards. From Feb. 5 - 7, guests will receive $20 in bonus gift cards with every $100 spent on gift cards online. When gift cards are purchased in bulk, guests can save up to 25% with Firebirds’ corporate buying program year-round. Reservations can be made on OpenTable, delivery via DoorDash or order from the ToGo curbside menu at FirebirdsRestaurants.com. Register to be a Firebirds’ Inner Circle member and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items, and exclusive offers. Members also receive a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.



About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks, and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks, and Firebirds’ private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.