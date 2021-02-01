Author Segilola Salami Partners with Hekspace Studios London to Produce a YouTube Version of The Segilola Salami Show
Children's Author and Blogger Segilola Salami Partners with Hekspace Studios London to Produce a new YouTube Version of The Segilola Salami Show Podcast in 2021LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British author and podcaster Segilola Salami announces her parnership with Hekspace Studios London to produce a new YouTube version of her podcast The Segilola Salami Show before the end of 2021. The new talk show will be directed by British Filmmaker Niyi Towolawi.
"After producing The Segilola Salami Show from my living room for almost 5 years, I feel that the time is right now to offer even more value to the listeners and guests on the show. By working with the team at Hekspace Studios London, I believe that the quality of the show would be much better than what it used to be" Segilola Salami, January 2021
As a show with an international reach, guests on the show have the option to either record their episode remotely via Zoom or come to the studio in east London. Those who choose to come to the studio will have their pictures taken by a professional photographer and a trailer created for their episode. These can then be used as part of their own marketing activities.
Typical guests on the show have been authors who share their motivation for writing their books with the hopes of inspiring the listeners. However, guests from any field are welcome on the show as long as the listener can learn something new from them.
Listeners of the show can expect to find the recording quality to be much better than it used to be. Thus, leading to an even more enjoyable listening experience.
ABOUT THE SEGILOLA SALAMI SHOW
The Segilola Salami Show is a once weekly podcast show set in a virtual cafe. The show has been running since February 2016 and aims to be both entertaining and educative. At the end of each episode, listeners can expect to learn something new, be motivated or inspired but in an entertaining way.
The show is a marketing platform for guests to showcase their products or services and share their personal journey to creating their brand.
With close to 200 episodes produced so far, the segilolasalami.co.uk RSS feed alone has almost 2 million subscribers already. The show’s audience is expected to grow, especially as more people have to stay home due to the pandemic.
