Twelve North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that 12 communities are recommended to receive funding from round two of the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant with a total of $16,500 to be awarded.
The Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant Program seeks to assist in adding a spark of activity and energy to communities across North Dakota. This program helps provide small investments to community projects or events that encourage public art, activate underutilized space or promote walking and biking.
“This grant is a great opportunity to inspire others to engage and contribute to their community’s quality of life for both visitors and residents,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said.
Grant funding supports nonprofit organizations and/or local governments in vibrancy projects such as public events, public art, cultural celebrations, activating underutilized space, community gathering spaces, promoting active transportation, mitigating impacts of vacant or deteriorated infrastructure and more.
Grant applicants were notified of their awards on Jan. 25. The following applications are recommended to receive $1,500 of grant funding:
Valley City: Benches and garbage cans for the community orchard
Watford City: Diversity mural for town in cooperation with the preschool
West Fargo: Community art project
Bismarck: Install lighting for Art Alley to highlight these works in the winter months as well as make the underutilized alley space more inviting for events, the public, and visitors
Carrington: Banners and flowering baskets for Main Street
Fargo: Cooperative effort between Fargo Lions Club and Parks to place art to commemorate the city’s resiliency
Jamestown: Chalkfest event and festival associated with road diet and community arts
Minot: Downtown geocaching and exploring
Rugby: Relocation of clock to Pocket Park on Main Street
New Rockford: Lighting upgrades for Centennial Park
Grand Forks: Downtown development/UND alleyway murals
Colgate: Park enhancements in center of town
Columbus: Planters and plants for Main Street
Gilby: Outdoor mural on wall of city owned hardware store
Sheyenne: Restorations of main street building and placement of flowerpots on Main Street
Foreman: Converting open space into park area
Total Grant Awards – Round two: $16,500
For additional details on this grant program, visit: https://belegendary.link/MainStreetVibrancyGrant
