Award Winning Management Company Fights Back Against Covid - Over 5000 Clients can not be wrong

QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5 Reasons to keep choosing Ideal Homes:1. Award winning Management Company2. Complete Peace of Mind3. Location4. Clean and Safe5. Trusted and Reliable1. Award winning Management CompanyOver the last 10 years we have achieved the following awards:Best Real Estate Agency Single Office 2019-2020, 5*Best Real Estate Agency Marketing 2019-2020, 5*Real Estate Agency Portugal 2017-2018Residential Development Portugal for Apple Tree Lane 2017-2018OPP Awards for Excellence, Best Estate agency - Europe 20122. Complete Peace of MindSet your mind at ease when choosing Ideal Homes . Many people hesitate to hire a property manager to look after their property as they fear they will not make maximum profit if they do not manage their property themselves. Allow us to handle all the nitty gritty details of the property market. We make sure the following is all handled and dealt with while you enjoy your glass of wine and watch the money role into your bank account.- A.L licence registration- Setting property rates- Cleaning and maintenance- Payments to suppliers and yourself- Guest inquiries and bookings done on multiple platforms- Guest complaints and reviews- Advertising and marketing- SEF forms collected and submitted3. LocationIdeal Homes is located in the Algarve, the most southern part of Portugal. More than 300 days of sunshine allows for the best opportunity to use your property for extended periods, it is more than just seasonal in the Algarve it is a way of life. A very well run part of Portugal who has managed to keep the infection numbers down despite the continuous rise to the rest of the country. The local communities and companies have all dug deep and continued to make the best out of a difficult situation, showing that not even a pandemic can keep the Algarve down.4. Clean and SafeIdeal Homes adheres to all DGS requirements and protocols to ensure that you and the property is as safe as can be, making sure that the property is completely sanitised before and after every booking. Your safety is our main concern. All of our cleaners meet the Clean and Safe requirements in line with the guidelines set by the Turismo de Portugal ensuring that the properties are safe and ready for our guests.5. Trusted and ReliableOver 5000 people have put their trust in us for more than 10 years. In 2020, we received over 600 bookings. We have a team of local property representatives that ensure your property is being looked after every minute of every day, no matter how big or small we have your back at all times.

