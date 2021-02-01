MDC to reopen Kansas City regional offices to the public on Feb. 8

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will reopen offices in the Kansas City region to public access on Monday, Feb. 8. They were closed earlier for COVID-19 safety precautions.

Those reopening include MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office in Lee’s Summit, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs, the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City, and the MDC office in Sedalia. MDC’s El Dorado Springs and Clinton offices have remained open to limited public access. All staff and visitors at MDC offices and nature centers are required to observe COVID-19 protocols including face masks and physical distancing.

MDC staff has continued to work in the offices during closures, serving the public by phone or no-contact services outside the buildings. Nature and outdoor skills programs have continued to be offered in outdoor settings. Virtual education programs are offered online. The re-openings will give the public access to restrooms and some exhibits at Burr Oak Woods and Discovery Center. Youth play areas, touchable exhibits, and water fountains will remain closed. Restrooms and water fountains remain closed to the public at other offices.

MDC regional teams statewide assess temporary closures or re-openings after evaluation of data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) regarding COVID-19 positivity rates and case rates. The latest county-level positivity rates provided by DHSS can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

Information about hours and location for Burr Oak Woods is available at https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods, and information about the Gorman Discovery Center is at https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter. For information about MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaP.

To find a telephone number and address for the Sedalia, Clinton, and El Dorado Springs offices, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-offices.