Sen. Elaine Gannon Discusses Priority Legislation and Committee Assignments

Senator Elaine Gannon Discusses Priority Legislation and Committee Assignments

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-DeSoto, released a new video on her Senate webpage. In this installment of “Keeping Up,” she outlines her priority legislation and committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session.

“My sponsored bills are the direct result of countless conversations with the residents of the 3rd Senatorial District,” said Sen. Gannon. “I encourage everyone in our community to engage in the legislative process this year, now simplified by livestreamed audio of committee hearings and online witness forms.”

Senator Gannon’s videos can be viewed on her webpage at https://www.senate.mo.gov/category/senator-elaine-gannon/.

For more information about Sen. Gannon and her legislation, please visit www.senate.mo.gov/Gannon.

