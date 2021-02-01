Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,990 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Elaine Gannon Discusses Priority Legislation and Committee Assignments

For Immediate Release: Feb. 1, 2021

Contact – Heather McKnelly, 573-751-4008

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Senator Elaine Gannon Discusses Priority Legislation and Committee Assignments

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-DeSoto, released a new video on her Senate webpage. In this installment of “Keeping Up,” she outlines her priority legislation and committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session.

“My sponsored bills are the direct result of countless conversations with the residents of the 3rd Senatorial District,” said Sen. Gannon. “I encourage everyone in our community to engage in the legislative process this year, now simplified by livestreamed audio of committee hearings and online witness forms.”

Senator Gannon’s videos can be viewed on her webpage at https://www.senate.mo.gov/category/senator-elaine-gannon/.

For more information about Sen. Gannon and her legislation, please visit www.senate.mo.gov/Gannon.

###

You just read:

Sen. Elaine Gannon Discusses Priority Legislation and Committee Assignments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.