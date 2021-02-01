Hanover Company Announces Hanover Warner Center Apartments Now Leasing
Luxury living with an easy commute to Hollywood and MalibuLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-end living in Los Angeles has never been more within reach than with Hanover Warner Center Apartments, offered by the Hanover Company, with luxury apartments now available for lease.
Those looking for the comfort and ease that comes with luxury apartment living can choose from studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floors plans. Residents can expect a variety of special features, including spacious kitchens, minimal Italian cabinets with soft-close drawers, and freedomRail walk-in closets with customizable space saving options.
The Hanover Company notes that these units, which offer plenty of workspace for the modern professional, also boast grand living room ceilings, energy-efficient lighting, walk-in shower, and even high-efficiency washers and dryers.
Meanwhile, the community amenities include a private screening room, resident-only clubhouse with Smart TV lounge, outdoor café seating, a 24-hour fitness center with Echelon spin bikes and Reflect mirror, and two rooftop skydecks featuring outdoor grills and mountain views.
Located in the San Fernando Valley suburb, the luxury residences are only a short drive to Hollywood and Malibu, with easy access to the Ventura Highway (U.S. Route 101).
As a special promotion courtesy of the Hanover Company, residents will get six 6 weeks free with a lease term that is 13 months or longer. While there are 395 units in the seven-story community, those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to guarantee availability.
To learn more about features and availability, visit hanoverwarnercenter.com.
About Hanover Company
With more than three decades of experience and more than 62,000 units across the country, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. Hanover Company operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at a superior value for its residents. For more information about the company and its portfolio, visit hanoverco.com.
About Hanover Warner Center
Located at 21050 Kittridge Street in Los Angeles, the pet-friendly apartments at Hanover Warner Center are available as a studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts. There are several luxury on-site amenities including a catering kitchen, aqua lounge, rooftop sky decks, and a 24-hour fitness center, and the residences are located near major centers and shopping amenities.
Hanover Warner Center
Hanover Company
email us here