Ideal Homes International has just released an exclusive development in the Algarve

Brand new development in Lagos, Algarve, has just been launched exclusively with Ideal Homes International and can not be found with any other agent in Portugal

Foreign investors wanting to buy a property in Portugal purely for rental purposes should get in touch with us today to hear all about Dona Maria II Residences and what returns they can expect” — Chris White, CEO & Founder

QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Situated in the heart of Lagos, Ideal Homes has exclusivity on this brand new development meaning interested foreign investors won’t be able to find it with another other real estate agent in Portugal.Named Dona Maria II Residences, this brand new development offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartments with a starting price of 530,000€.Not only does this condominium have a projected high ROI but for those wanting to obtain Portugal's Golden Visa , they qualify, making this a win-win investment.With the launch of this prime piece of real estate in Portugal, Ideal Homes International is offering a 555 package for the first five units purchased by investors. The 555 package includes:- 5% deposit- 5% discount- 5% off legal fees- 5% off furniture package- 1 year free rental managementThose wanting to buy a property in the Algarve will not find a better deal on the market - a 5% deposit on a property (normally 30%) has never been seen or heard of before in Portugal and won’t be available for long.Under construction by the same developer as Adega, the development over the road, investors who bought a property there will know the developer produces top quality apartments with Dona Maria II Residences being more prestigious than anything he has done before.For all the information on what the 555 package includes, projected rental earnings, floor plans and more, get in touch with the team over at Ideal Homes International today to secure a unit before it’s too late.Call: +351 289 513 434 | 0800 133 7644Email: info@idealhomesinternational.comWebsite: www.idealhomesinternational.com About Ideal Homes InternationalIdeal Homes is a multi-award winning real estate agency based in Portugal with offices in the Algarve and Spain. It has an established reputation for best in class service trusted by savvy buyers and expert investors looking to buy holiday homes, permanent residences and investment properties around the world.

