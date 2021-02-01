Vystar Issues Corporate Update on Strategic Initiatives and the Impact of COVID-19 on Brands

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, MA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), parent company of RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Rotmans Furniture and Floor Covering, and Vytex ® deproteinized rubber and latex, has managed numerous initiatives though the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and has emerged with a new and stronger supply chain, reliable manufacturing partners, an improved product offering and a growing market presence and distribution network. Vystar is pleased to update shareholders on recent achievements and plans that are currently underway to continue to build Vystar shareholder value and brand equity.



RxAir® - a Literal Breath of Fresh Air Amid the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness of airborne disease transmission and consumers’ desire to reduce their risk of infection through the use of air purifiers, leading interest in Vystar’s RxAir ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light air purifiers to hit an all-time high. Vystar’s RxAir division offers two devices:

The RxAir 400 features high-intensity germicidal UV-C light proven to destroy more than 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

to destroy more than 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. The hybrid RxAir Rx3000 features a HEPA filter which removes 99.97% of particles >0.3µm on first pass (including airborne viruses and bacteria that are typically carried on microscopic droplets >0.3 µm), complemented by germicidal UV-C light.

Both are FDA cleared Class II Medical Devices, and have been proven effective against airborne pathogens in tests at independent EPA-certified laboratories. The Rx3000 was originally designed for use in healthcare institutions and spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., while the RxAir 400 is for residential and business spaces up to 1000 sq. ft.

Amid the pandemic shutdown, RxAir engaged Strategic Link as its manufacturing management partner to rebuild the supply chain and produce the RxAir 400 with a new manufacturer. They went from square one to manufacturing the first units in four months -- a significant feat in normal times and even more incredible during a pandemic that fractured supply chains across the globe. More than 10,000 units have been produced, and RxAir now has a manufacturing capacity of up to 600 units per day if needed. Units have been deployed to customers throughout schools, retail outlets, offices, recreation facilities, medical facilities and more.

RxAir initially airfreighted units from overseas at its own expense to expedite customer fulfillment. Shipments currently arrive via ocean freight approximately every two weeks, and customers can expect delivery of RxAir units within one to two days on orders of up to 1,000 units.

Strategic Link and its engineering team reviewed the Rx3000 with an eye toward improving current design, parts, manufacturing and performance, as well as considering concepts for future upgrades and accessories. The new units have passed performance and reliability testing, and Vystar continues to pursue additional certifications and testing. Vystar is scheduled to begin production of the Rx3000 during first quarter 2021, with delivery on bulk orders approximately 12 weeks after purchase.

In December, RxAir commenced a marketing and public relations campaign that includes online and television ads, social influencer and social media engagement, product reviews, earned media, and online and print advertising targeting specific demographics and geographic areas. Vystar is seeing an uptick in RxAir orders that can be tracked to specific campaign elements.

RxAir is continuing R&D efforts to upgrade existing products and develop additional products and accessories that meet market needs while expanding its internal business development team and U.S. and international distribution network.

Financing production of products and supply chain logistics is always a challenge for small companies, and RxAir is no exception. Thinking outside of the box, Vystar has been negotiating strategic partnerships to assist in scaling production, logistics and distribution without incurring additional debt or shareholder dilution.

“We are very proud to play a role in reducing the risk of airborne disease infection,” stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. “Globally, there is heightened awareness of airborne disease transmission, access to the COVID vaccine is still months away for many demographic groups, and a large segment of the population is wary of the vaccine. We anticipate these conditions will contribute to continued brisk sales well into 2021. The new interest in air purification appears likely to persist overseas as well as domestically, so we are exploring expanding distribution to Europe, Asia, and Canada. Once the pandemic is behind us, customers can continue to reap the benefits of improved air quality and health as RxAir destroys a broad array of airborne pathogens and allergens.”

“We remain committed to our plan to spin out RxAir as a separate publicly traded company and issue dividend shares to shareholders of record on the record date to be determined,” Rotman added. “We look forward to sharing details on our progress in all of these areas in the coming days and months.”

Rotmans is Getting a Makeover

“We were fortunate that Rotmans Furniture and Floor Coverings received a $1.3 million federal PPP forgivable loan to help us through the COVID shutdown,” Rotman stated. “We used that quieter time to reimagine how to better serve our customers whose buying, working and living habits have undergone dramatic changes due to COVID. We anticipate that many changes, such as more consumers working from home and increased dependence on rapid home delivery, are here to stay, so we are changing our business model and doing a major renovation to continue to deliver the best customer experience as the new reality evolves.”

Rotmans’ renovation, scheduled to begin in March 2021, will facilitate the company’s shift to a smaller curated product offering that is expected to reduce overhead and generate increased margin. At the beginning of January, Rotmans began a massive clearance/inventory reduction sale to clear out current inventory lines and make way for the new product lines it will be offering after renovation is complete. The clearance sale has significantly increased sales to more than $6.5 million for the month of January, an increase of approximately 270% over January 2020 sales of $2.4 million.

New Vytex® Products and Partnerships Taking Shape

Following Vystar and the Indian Rubber Manufacturers Research Association’s (IRMRA) memorandum of understanding for research, innovation testing and technology transfer in midstream and downstream sectors of the rubber industry, the parties are actively collaborating to develop viscoelastic deproteinized natural rubber (DPNR) variants having properties for expanding applications in specific new arenas such as green tires, biodegradable and other unique bioelastoplast product lines that desire a new approach. Dry rubber Vytex offerings are paramount to this relationship and are in the latter stages of customer testing.

Production of Vytex disposable gloves has been delayed due to the major glove manufacturers having protracted COVID-related shutdowns. Vystar continues to actively pursue glove production as the market for disposable gloves is extraordinarily strong.

Vytex is a rubber hydrocarbon material with the non-rubber components and virtually all proteins that cause allergies removed. The result is ultra-pure latex and dry rubber with a more compact molecular network of greater durability and flexibility. Vytex is biodegradable, sustainably sourced, and virtually odor free with a reduced risk of developing or triggering contact allergies.

“Vytex offers superior characteristics over other latices, and has attracted the attention of some of the major players in the industry with interest in production, distribution and R&D,” stated William Doyle, former Vystar CEO and current Vytex Product Development Advisor. “We have been examining various options for expanding and centralizing Vytex production, distribution and market share through strategic partnerships that can penetrate the market globally without the long organic growth timeline or having to incur debt to expedite growth. We’re very excited about new partnerships in the works that we plan to announce shortly.”

Looking Forward

“Vystar’s future is brighter today than ever,” Rotman declared. “We are grateful to our team of highly skilled employees, associates and partners who are thinking strategically and performing exceptionally in the face of a wide array of challenges and opportunities. These three solid business divisions are moving forward, expanding their customer bases and revenue opportunities, and enhancing shareholder value. There are more promising R&D opportunities on the horizon for these divisions and Fluid Energy Conversion , our fourth division which is in the early stages of development.”

Follow Vystar and Vytex news on social media:

Facebook: @RxAir

Twitter: @VystarCompany

# # #

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Vystar

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Distributor Opportunities: Steve Rotman, CEO, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.





Attachment