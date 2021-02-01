SMTC CORP. (SMTX) STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of SMTC Corp. Following Agreement to Sell the Company

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SMTC Corporation (“SMTC”) (NASDAQ: SMTX) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On January 4, 2021, SMTC announced that it has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”) at a price of $6.044 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of SMTC’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation concerns whether $6.044 per share provides adequate consideration to SMTC’s stockholders, and whether SMTC’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the agreement to sell the company to H.I.G.

