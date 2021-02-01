FBL FINANCIAL GROUP (FFG) STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of FBL Financial Group, Inc. Following Agreement to Sell the Company

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) (“FBL Financial Group” or “the Company”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On January 11, 2021, FBL Financial Group announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company (“FBPCIC”) at a price of $56.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of FBL Financial Group’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation concerns whether the proposed $56.00 per share provides appropriate consideration to FBL Financial Group’s stockholders, and whether the Company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the agreement to sell the company to FBPCIC.

FBL Financial Group stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/fbl-financial-group-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.