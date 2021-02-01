Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,852 in the last 365 days.

Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics™), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Days (Fireside chat): Friday, Feb. 12 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day (Presentation): Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Presentation): Friday, Feb. 26 at 8:40-9:10 a.m. ET

The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, https://ir.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, http://www.merus.nl and
https://twitter.com/MerusNV.


Investor and Media Inquiries:

Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
Communications Specialist
k.farren@merus.nl

Primary Logo

You just read:

Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.