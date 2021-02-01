Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.26 Million, or $1.30 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2020 and $3.82 Million, or $3.94 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 9.8% to $1.26 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.15 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and increased 11.5% compared to $1.13 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year, net income was $3.82 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, compared to record earnings of $5.14 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, in 2019. All financial results are unaudited.

“Earnings improved in the fourth quarter, compared to a year ago and the prior quarter, generated by solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. We also drove non-performing assets down to zero by year end,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the pandemic-related economic challenges creating a difficult operating environment, we made progress in several areas of the business, as we continued to support our customers, communities and employees.”

“The magnitude of the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are still largely unknown,” Head continued. “Due to the growth in the loan portfolio, and our continuous evaluation of the Covid-19 pandemic, we added $458,000 into our loan loss reserve for the quarter, bringing the Bank to a solid position of 1.38% of total loans and 1.42% of total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA.” For the year, the Company booked a $2.9 million provision for loan losses, compared to a $500,000 provision for 2019.

“Core deposit gathering remains a strategic focus for the Bank,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “The investments we have made in our digital technology platform and its ease of use is helping us gather low-cost deposits. Additionally, we continue to lower the cost of deposits by bringing in more business and personal checking accounts and repricing the cost of our CDs due to interest rates being considerably lower than the last couple of years.”

“In 2020, the health and safety of our customers, teammates and community became our primary focus,” said Brant Ward, Chief Administrative Officer. “We continue to keep lobbies open by appointment only and adhere to social distancing guidelines. While our customers were already using our digital platforms prior to the pandemic, they really embraced the platform in 2020, with online utilization meaningfully up compared to a year ago. We were also active in the SBA’s PPP loan program, and at the completion of the PPP program on August 8, we had made $20.7 million in PPP loans, helping 274 local businesses. Additionally, the Bank recently started participating in the SBA’s new round of PPP funding that began earlier this month. This next round of SBA funding offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also ‘second draw’ loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already spent their initial PPP proceeds. While we are early in the process, we are here for our customers and communities.”

“In addition to PPP loans, we implemented additional programs to support our customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. These assistances included payment forbearance agreements with some customers for periods of up to six months. At the peak of our assistance, at June 30, 2020, we had deferred payment on 120 loans totaling $79.7 million. As of December 31, 2020, only 12 loans totaling $1.9 million were still in deferral,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We feel optimistic about the underlying quality of deferred loans, most of which are longtime customer relationships with strong guarantor support. Additionally, we feel the loan portfolio is well positioned to handle any future economic impact from the pandemic, with less than 1% of the total portfolio in hotels, restaurants, and energy loans as of the end of the year.”

The table below presents selected information on loans that remained on COVID-19 deferrals at the periods indicated.

    % of Total
Loan Portfolio		   Deferred Loan
Balance		   Number
of Loans
  
        (In thousands)        
  June 30, 2020 14.25 %   $ 79,691     120    
  September 30, 2020 2.05       12,003     28    
  December 31, 2020 0.31       1,915     12    

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $1.26 million or $1.30 per diluted share.
  • Fourth quarter provision for loan losses was $458,000, compared to $300,000 in the preceding quarter and $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.50%, compared to 3.33% in the preceding quarter and 3.85% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 6.8% to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $569.4 million at December 31, 2019.
  • The Bank funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million as of the close of the program on August 8, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $16.8 million in PPP still on the books.
  • Total deposits increased 9.1% to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $575.3 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 46.5% to $172.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $117.5 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets were almost nil at December 31, 2020, compared to $400,100 at September 30, 2020, and $2.64 million a year ago.
  • There were no nonperforming assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2020. This compares to nonperforming assets representing 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and 0.38% of total assets a year earlier.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had loans still within the deferral process of $1.9 million, which represents 0.30% of gross loans.
  • Book value per common share increased to $76.58 at December 31, 2020, from $71.43 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.05% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.15% for the Bank at December 31, 2020.

Income Statement
The Company’s net interest margin was 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020. For the year, the net interest margin was 3.53%, compared to 3.91% in 2019.

Fourth quarter net interest income was $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest income decreased by 6.0% to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest expense decreased by 25.9% to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, net interest income increased 2.0% to $24.6 million, compared to $24.1 million in 2019.

Non-interest income increased 18.1% to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, non-interest income increased 40.1% to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in 2019.  

Non-interest expense was $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, non-interest expense was $21.6 million, compared to $20.3 million for the year 2019.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased by 6.8% to $749.9 million at December 31, 2020, from $702.1 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased modestly compared to $752.6 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $23.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $39.0 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $73.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $56.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.8% to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $569.4 million a year ago, and increased 3.4% compared to $588.4 million three months earlier. Through the close of the program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers. As of December 31, 2020, $16.8 million in PPP loans remained on the books.

Total deposits increased 9.1% to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $575.3 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 46.5% to $172.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $117.5 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $27.5 million at December 31, 2019. Notes payable increased slightly to $10.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $10.7 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.1% to $74.2 million at December 31, 2020 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2019 and increased 1.9% when compared to $72.8 million at September 30, 2020. Book value per common share increased to $76.58 at December 31, 2020 from $71.43 at December 31, 2019 and $75.17 at September 30, 2020.

Credit Quality
The provision for loan losses was $458,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $300,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. “Although our credit quality improved substantially during the quarter, we prudently added to reserves for loan losses as we continue to face an uncertain economy due to the impact of the pandemic,” said Head. For the full year 2020, the provision for loan losses was $2.9 million, compared to $500,000 in2019.

There were no nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $200,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, and $2.2 million at December 31, 2019. Additionally, there were no nonperforming assets at year end, compared with $400,000 in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, and $2.6 million in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets were 0.00% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.05% of total assets three months earlier and 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.7 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, when excluding the $16.8 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. This compared to $6.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $194,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $169,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $827,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had loans within the deferral process of $1.9 million, which represented 0.31% of total loans, excluding PPP balances. Within that balance, $18,000 of the loans were full P & I deferrals, while $1.9 million were principal deferrals.  

Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.15%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.80% and Total capital ratio of 13.05%, at December 31, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company
White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.  White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.  

About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.




WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
               
UNAUDITED December 31, 2020
 		  September 30, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
               
ASSETS
               
Cash and due from banks $ 23,004,380     $ 49,636,364     $ 38,984,145  
Federal funds sold   -       -       100,000  
               
Total cash and cash equivalents   23,004,380       49,636,364       39,084,145  
               
Investment securities   73,100,506       70,375,655       56,493,544  
Loans held for sale   10,871,270       10,689,131       2,045,250  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   608,391,471       588,429,575       569,419,374  
Premises and equipment, net   25,140,669       24,030,438       24,860,247  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   100       200,100       487,827  
Accrued interest receivable   2,705,354       2,581,457       2,766,513  
Deferred income taxes   1,518,115       1,480,231       1,443,805  
Other investments   2,891,285       2,888,585       2,859,485  
Other assets   2,320,711       2,296,588       2,636,708  
               
      $ 749,943,861     $ 752,608,124     $ 702,096,898  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Deposits:              
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 172,016,886     $ 168,518,880     $ 117,450,670  
  - interest bearing   203,407,688       179,409,301       151,696,610  
Savings deposits     21,051,019       16,688,392       13,554,400  
Time deposits - under $250M   125,998,519       151,198,785       165,267,666  
  - $250M and over   105,309,981       116,721,324       127,293,109  
               
Total deposits   627,784,093       632,536,682       575,262,455  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   17,056,909       17,161,929       27,471,344  
Notes payable   10,772,790       10,766,607       10,747,683  
Accrued interest payable   382,474       689,096       713,397  
Other liabilities   19,733,128       18,604,241       18,612,742  
               
Total liabilities   675,729,394       679,758,555       632,807,621  
               
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock   9,763       9,763       9,763  
Surplus       88,010,761       87,940,629       87,656,698  
Accumulated deficit   (14,474,203 )     (15,737,036 )     (18,298,210 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (431,865 )     (431,614 )     (387,022 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,100,011       1,067,827       308,048  
               
Total stockholders' equity   74,214,467       72,849,569       69,289,277  
               
      $ 749,943,861     $ 752,608,124     $ 702,096,898  
               



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
           
  For the Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED December 31, 2020
 		  September 30, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 7,463,396     $ 7,526,896     $ 7,911,834  
Investment securities   331,474       324,464       346,122  
Federal funds sold and other   3,392       13,052       40,753  
           
Total interest income   7,798,262       7,864,412       8,298,709  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,326,327       1,593,311       1,841,859  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   103,809       104,501       130,782  
Notes payable   167,745       167,870       173,369  
Federal funds purchased and other   1,309       -       11,965  
           
Total interest expense   1,599,190       1,865,682       2,157,975  
           
Net interest income   6,199,072       5,998,730       6,140,734  
Provision for loan losses   458,000       300,000       500,000  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,741,072       5,698,730       5,640,734  
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits   130,374       116,288       168,410  
Wealth management fee income   474,031       448,465       474,168  
Secondary market fee income   894,411       647,069       259,280  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (185,550 )     (160,679 )     (46,977 )
Other   192,133       186,058       419,335  
           
Total non-interest income   1,505,399       1,237,201       1,274,216  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   3,641,192       3,676,489       3,452,028  
Occupancy and equipment   684,502       663,995       738,169  
Data processing   367,253       323,980       296,598  
Marketing and business development   209,519       120,547       182,312  
Professional services   433,752       396,508       392,950  
Other   140,323       217,273       327,843  
           
Total non-interest expense   5,476,541       5,398,792       5,389,900  
           
Income before income taxes   1,769,930       1,537,139       1,525,050  
           
Income tax provision   507,097       387,029       392,679  
           
Net income $ 1,262,833     $ 1,150,110     $ 1,132,371  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.30     $ 1.19     $ 1.17  
           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.30     $ 1.19     $ 1.17  
           



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
       
  For the Twelve Months Ended
UNAUDITED December 31, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
       
Interest income:      
Loans, including fees $ 30,822,168     $ 30,392,165  
Investment securities   1,362,508       1,412,752  
Federal funds sold and other   113,365       247,929  
       
Total interest income   32,298,041       32,052,846  
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits   6,582,286       6,706,333  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   442,947       587,030  
Notes payable   667,766       615,199  
Federal funds purchased and other   1,341       32,911  
       
Total interest expense   7,694,340       7,941,473  
       
Net interest income   24,603,701       24,111,373  
Provision for loan losses   2,850,000       500,000  
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   21,753,701       23,611,373  
       
Non-interest income:      
Service charges and fees on deposits   536,610       699,442  
Wealth management fee income   1,783,243       1,774,903  
Secondary market fee income   2,362,963       917,627  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (348,146 )     (755,303 )
Other   657,331       926,551  
       
Total non-interest income   4,992,001       3,563,220  
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and benefits   14,602,278       13,445,287  
Occupancy and equipment   2,631,996       2,447,604  
Data processing   1,347,892       1,206,539  
Marketing and business development   556,269       631,460  
Professional services   1,558,348       1,229,608  
Other   876,121       1,289,594  
       
Total non-interest expense   21,572,904       20,250,092  
       
Income before income taxes   5,172,798       6,924,501  
       
Income tax provision   1,348,791       1,781,732  
       
Net income $ 3,824,007     $ 5,142,769  
       
Basic earnings per common share $ 3.94     $ 5.28  
       
Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.94     $ 5.28  
       



White River Bancshares Company          
Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED December 31, 2020
 		  September 30, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances        
  Assets $ 749,943,861     $ 752,608,124     $ 702,096,898  
  Investment Securities   73,100,506       70,375,655       56,493,544  
  Loans, gross   627,948,824       607,540,859       578,161,121  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   8,686,083       8,422,153       6,696,497  
  Deposits   627,784,093       632,536,682       575,262,455  
  FHLB Advances   17,056,909       17,161,929       27,471,344  
  Notes Payable   10,772,790       10,766,607       10,747,683  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   74,214,467       72,849,569       69,289,277  
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances          
  Assets $ 735,449,136     $ 747,393,849     $ 665,273,269  
  Earning Assets   705,226,210       717,205,947       633,146,281  
  Investment Securities   71,221,639       67,423,766       56,180,684  
  Loans, gross   616,463,713       588,694,448       563,326,863  
  Deposits   612,098,458       627,329,431       547,479,974  
  FHLB Advances   18,780,682       17,197,822       22,197,663  
  Notes Payable   10,769,161       10,763,088       11,365,461  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   73,485,866       72,144,578       68,598,333  
             
Selected Operating Results:          
  Interest Income $ 7,798,262     $ 7,864,412     $ 8,298,709  
  Interest Expense   1,599,190       1,865,682       2,157,975  
  Net Interest Income   6,199,072       5,998,730       6,140,734  
  Provision for Loan Losses   458,000       300,000       500,000  
  Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   5,741,072       5,698,730       5,640,734  
  Noninterest Income   1,505,399       1,237,201       1,274,216  
  Noninterest Expense   5,476,541       5,398,792       5,389,900  
  Income Before Income Taxes   1,769,930       1,537,139       1,525,050  
  Income Tax Provision   507,097       387,029       392,679  
  Net Income $ 1,262,833     $ 1,150,110     $ 1,132,371  
             
  Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.30     $ 1.19     $ 1.17  
  Diluted Net Income per Common Share   1.30       1.19       1.17  
  Dividends Paid per Common Share   -       -       -  
  Book Value Per Common Share   76.58       75.17       71.43  
  Common Shares Outstanding   969,065       969,069       969,998  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   969,065       969,069       970,004  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,069       969,907       971,318  
  Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,069       969,907       971,322  
             
Selected Ratios:          
  Return on Average Assets   0.68 %     0.61 %     0.68 %
  Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity   6.84 %     6.34 %     6.55 %
  Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets   9.99 %     9.65 %     10.31 %
  Net Interest Margin   3.50 %     3.33 %     3.85 %
  Efficiency   71.08 %     74.61 %     72.69 %
             
Selected Asset Quality:          
  Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 194,071     $ 169,425     $ 826,847  
  Classified Assets   4,439,839       661,616       2,902,922  
  Nonperforming Loans   -       200,000       2,153,921  
  Nonperforming Assets   100       400,100       2,641,748  
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans   0.00 %     0.03 %     0.37 %
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets   0.00 %     0.03 %     0.31 %
  Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.00 %     0.05 %     0.38 %


Contact:
Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754


