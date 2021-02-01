trivago N.V.'s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 9, 2021; Webcast Scheduled for February 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – February 01, 2021 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial

results for the fourth quarter for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after market close. On the

next day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be

available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to

be available for at least three months.





About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way

travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while

enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our

websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations

and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

Media Contact

Stephanie Lowenthal

stephanie.lowenthal@trivago.com



Investor Contact

IR@trivago.com

