Volie Appoints Auto Call Center Guru JoAnn Bedenbaugh as Sales Director of “BDC in a Box” Platform for Auto Dealerships
Founding partner to spearhead the rollout directly to dealers of the unified messaging platform that generates up to 9X more calls per day than out of CRM
My passion is to take all my years of experience and make it easy for BDC managers to do what they need to do every day. Our platform puts data at an agent’s fingertips.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volie, creators of communication software for the automotive industry, today announced the appointment of industry veteran and call center guru JoAnn Bedenbaugh to Sales Director of its “BDC in a Box” platform. Bedenbaugh is a founding partner of Volie who returned to the company to lead the rollout of the web-based, plug-and-play platform directly to auto dealerships.
Bedenbaugh is a giant in the automotive call center space, having created call centers for over a dozen of the automotive industry’s biggest players. She brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience to her new role, spanning across software development, product management, innovation, and call center consulting. She will be responsible for overseeing Volie’s growing business as the company continues to bring its’ messaging platform that streamlines and automates customer engagement for efficient and effective dials directly to auto dealerships.
Most recently, Bedenbaugh spent over two years leading the call center initiative for Affinitiv/Autoloop. Other career highlights include creating the eLeadCRM and eLead call center. After leaving eLead, she joined DMEautomotive as an executive leader to create and develop the company’s call center to 15,000 inbound and 100,000 outbound calls daily.
“JoAnn is the undisputed guru of call centers so when we wanted to create a new platform just for dealers it was a no-brainer to approach her,” said co-founding partner Scott Davis. “Working together, we created the “BDC in a Box” platform to streamline and automate customer engagement for more effective dials that allow three agents or dealership salespeople to do the work of ten.”
Bedenbaugh’s substantial deep industry expertise and breadth of experience perfectly position her to help dealerships take their BDC operations to the next level. The Volie co-founders together designed “BDC in a Box” to integrate data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including email and text, and real-time reporting, to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere.
"It's an easy button for BDC managers," said Bedenbaugh. "My passion is to take all my years of experience and make it easy for BDC managers to do what they need to do every day. Our platform puts data at an agent’s fingertips. It tells them who to call, manages the cadence of communications, and even includes dealer-specific transfer lists, business rules, hours, and promotions, so there’s no more sticky notes everywhere, spreadsheets, or printed transfer lists. Because we take care of all the back-end technology and automate so many tasks, agents can easily go from talking to 30 customers a day to over 300.”
“BDC in a Box” is designed for easy dealership management of outbound and inbound calls for both sales and service. It seamlessly integrates with all DMS systems and is 100 percent TCPA compliant. A hybrid BDC model is also available where dealerships can partner with one of several Volie call centers around the country to handle outbound calling.
For additional information and to schedule a demonstration, please call 239-201-4944 or visit www. Volie.com.
About Volie
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types, under one powerful platform. It’s “BDC in a Box” is especially designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform that integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including email and text, and real-time reporting, to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere.
