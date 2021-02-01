No Farm Show This Year, But Still Plenty of Online Local Food and Farm Business Resources!

This past week many farmers, producers, technical service providers, and community members would have filled the Champlain Valley Expo for the Annual Vermont Farm Show. While we could not be together shaking hands, sharing information face-to-face, and admiring the winners of the blue ribbons, the website has been updated to best serve everyone during this time to allow you to learn the history of the farm show and virtually explore many of the usual vendors.

Mid-winter is a great time to consider attending a producer association annual meeting and food and agriculture support organization events. There are plenty of online resources, virtual events, and informative webinars for farms and food businesses to plan for success this year!

Get more connected on social media and make sure your farm or food business is listed in local directories:

Check out these upcoming online events and webinars:

February 1st - 7th - Vermont Fresh Networl is hosting Hot Chocolate Week! Participate in the Instagram Hot Chocolate Photo Contest! #vthotchocolate

February 2nd - Learn tips and tricks to promote your Community Supported Agriculture program from CSA Ideas Lab. Strategies to Promote Your CSA During CSA Week & Beyond will help you get ready and learn what it takes to make the most of CSA Week, a nationwide promotion from February 21st-28th.

February 7th - March 4th - The month-long series of events consists of many different opportunities for connection . Register HERE . NOFA-VT's Virtual 39th Annual Winter Conference.

February 17th - Int ernational Workshop on Agritourism's next monthly event, "Agritourism and Racial Justice in the US". Panelists from both urban and rural perspectives will discuss the potential for farm-based education and sales of local products to serve as tools in the pursuit of racial equity and social justice in food systems.

Delve deeper into online tools and resources for local farms and food businesses: