PennDOT Extends Restrictions on I-80 in North Central Pennsylvania

Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is expanding restrictions on sections of I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions are now in place on I-80 from I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 192. Level 1 restrictions placed earlier today remain on I-99 in Centre County.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • motorcycles.

Along with restricting certain vehicles, speed limits have also been restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

Drivers are also reminded that speed limits have been restricted to 45 mph and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on the following roads:

• I-80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 161/Bellefonte • U.S. Route 22/322 in Juniata, Mifflin, and Centre counties The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.

