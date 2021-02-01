1:20 AM Update: Crash Closes Interstate 80 EB in Columbia and Luzerne Counties

​1:20 AM Update: Interstate 80 eastbound is now open in Columbia and Luzerne Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed between Exit 242 (Mifflinville / Mainville) and Exit 256 (Conyngham / Nescopeck) due to a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 250.

A detour using Route 339 and Route 93 is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

PennDOT also reminds citizens that downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PA.gov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices. Citizens can also find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/StateColl for Tioga, Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan and Union County information; www.twitter.com/Altoona for Snyder County information or www.twitter.com/Northeast for Montour, Columbia and Northumberland information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###