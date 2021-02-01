Omegasonics 3DPrinting Additive Ultrasonic Cavitation ABS Nylon Metal Cleaner

Simi Valley, CA-based Omegasonics has just announced the release of their updated ultrasonic cleaning technology to allow for faster, more precise 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

The just-updated ultrasonic cleaning technology is intended to make 3D printing even faster. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the taking of a three-dimensional CAD design and building the component layer by layer until that design is recreated. Often the materials used include plastics such as ABS or nylon, but it can also, depending on the machine, use metal.

Once certain highly technical parts are printed, they require precise cleaning and preparation. That process, formally manual, could be labor-intensive and require heated circulation washers to clean the parts, adding up to 24 hours for larger parts.

The newly updated ultrasonic cleaning technology by Omegasonics reduces that time by up to 24 hours to get clients their printed parts faster without sacrificing quality. This is done through a cleaning process that removes support structure materials from ABS, Polycarbonate, Nylon 12, and PCABS, among others.

In addition to returning products faster, Omegasonics ultrasonic technology also intends to allow clients the freedom to focus on the next step of their manufacturing process. This is possible because the ultrasonic technology requires a fraction of the former labor costs, allowing those resources to be allocated elsewhere.

This updated ultrasonic technology is part of a broader plan aimed at supporting its clients in 2021. The firm will also be launching several new product offerings to remove soluble support materials from FDM manufactured parts that will speed cleaning times and reduce warpage, as well as a thermal dyeing station for 3D thermoplastic products that reduces dyeing times.

Armen Boyajyan, Product Finishing Manager, of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, shared their experience working with Omegasonics. “It used to take a full day to manually remove support material from some 3D parts. Now we just put the parts into the ultrasonic cleaner and do something else while they’re being cleaned. After three hours, we have nice, clean parts.”

