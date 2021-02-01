NSR Report: In-Orbit Satellite Servicing and Space Situational Awareness Represent a $6.2 Billion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- GEO Life Extension and LEO De-Orbiting Drive Revenue, while Active Debris Removal and Space Situational Awareness Expand Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s In-Orbit Servicing & Space Situational Awareness Markets, 4 th Edition (IOSM4) report, released today, forecasts In-Orbit Satellite services (IoS) cumulative revenues of $6.2 billion by 2030. While growth is anticipated across all applications, GEO Satellite Life Extension is expected to generate the largest portion of revenues due to the sheer number of satellites expected to use this service.

NSR’s IoSM4 also sees growth in satellite constellations greatly increasing the addressable market in Non-GEO, where services will focus mostly on De-Orbiting and Space Situational Awareness (SSA). NSR's latest report forecasts both ground and space based SSA revenues to represent a cumulative revenue opportunity of over $1B through the next decade.

“The In-Orbit Servicing & Space Situational Awareness Market continues to progress regardless of COVID-19, as many launches are scheduled for early 2021,” states Dallas Kasaboski , NSR Principal Analyst and report co-author. Life Extension will overshadow all other applications, generating 57% of total revenues over the next decade, NSR projects this to be dominated by GEO services making up to 72% of total revenues. Meanwhile, the launch of several LEO constellations has created sizable demand for supplemental services to ensure the protection of Non-GEO orbits.

“Space sustainability is not just a myth anymore; it’s a need to build a sustainable future infrastructure – services such as Robotics, De-Orbiting, Active Debris Removal and Relocation are becoming attractive to many operators,” explains Hussain Bokhari , NSR Analyst and report co-author. The IoS Market will see more commercial players using the various services over the next decade, generating 63% of global cumulative demand.

NSR's In-Orbit Servicing & Space Situational Awareness Markets, 4 th Edition report provides an industry leading analysis of GEO and Non-GEO service market opportunities inclusive of refueling, position keeping, satellite maintenance, and relocation. The IoSM4 report also provides the first forecast for Active Debris Removal Services, as well as the first GEO and Non-GEO Demand and Revenue Forecast for SSR. Main Industry players, respective status and business models are compared and analyzed. This study offers a comprehensive analysis over each type of service that is relevant to GEO and Non-GEO missions. Potential benefits and challenges to implementation for each service are evaluated to provide a forecast of IoS demand and revenues, by type of customer and application, for the next decade.

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

