Maysalward signed a cooperation agreement with the non-profit social restaurant project Ezwetti

Maysalward, a mobile gaming company, has signed an agreement to support the social nonprofit restaurant Ezwetti.

AMMAN, JORDAN, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward, a mobile games development studio - has signed a cooperation agreement with the non-profit initiative "Ezwetti Restaruant" ; to encourage Jordanian youth to support this project, support the needy, and contribute to achieving the values of Social and Solidarity Economy that this initiative aims at.

Under this agreement, Maysalward will design and publish a mobile game related to the importance of food, and raise awareness about the second goal of the UN sustainable development goals SDG (complete elimination of hunger), and will allocate 10% of the global net revenue of this game to buy meals invitations as per the core notion of Ezwetti.

"Ezwetti is a social solidarity restaurant where it provides buying one meal for a needy person with every meal you buy, and the gameplay will share the same spirit", said Nour Khrais the founder and CEO of Maysalward.

In addition to the revenue that this game will donate to buy meals for the needy, the goal is to provoke a wave of awareness for this vital project and give others the idea to build similar projects.

"We all have to cooperate, especially the difficult time we live and the consequences of the economic damage caused by the Corona pandemic," added KHRAIS.

When you play the mobile game, you will pin a meal invitation voucher on the board at the Ezwetti restaurant entrance.

To lead by example ; Maysalward will offer invitations for meals in advance as initial support for the game and confirm its seriousness in developing and supporting this project. The game will be promoting a humanitarian awareness side beside the entertainment side.

Mahmoud Al-Nabulsi, founder of the Ezwetti Project said "based on the values and goals of Ezwetti restaurant initiative related to social solidarity and economic solidarity, we value our partnership with Maysalward as their contribution to raising awareness about the goals of the Ezwetti restaurant, especially for the emerging generation."

Maysalward, which started its business in 2003, is a company specialized in mobile games and is one of the Arab games companies that contributed to the development of this industry locally and globally. Maysalward was able to keep pace with the technological changes taking place in the industry globally, especially by moving to the Hyper casual games and virtual reality and augmented reality, to be a leading player in developing games in Arabic and to keep pace with the latest technologies.

Maysalward previously worked on fulfilling different sustainable Development Goals as they launched with the Royal Health Association in Jordan Kazdoura to support Goal 3 for good health and well-being. They launched "Puffout," a game that promotes goal number 14 for life below water and build awareness towards marine environment.

Since November 2020, Maysalward is an official member of the Women's Empowerment Principles WEP's global signatories list. Confirm their commitment to goal 5 in making a difference for gender equality and Women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. 

