Prominent Podcast “Hollywood Branded” on “Marketing Mistakes (and how to avoid them).

User experience is at the core of everything we do”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Mayer, Owner & CEO of Main Event Digital discusses e-commerce and digital marketing while outlining 2021 best-practice in an episode of Hollywood Branded, the popular weekly marketing + business advice podcast (host: Stacy Jones) interviews industry leaders on: branding, holistic digital marketing strategies, best practices and emerging digital strategies. In this episode, “Marketing Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)”, Stacy Jones and Mike Mayer discuss Mike’s experience in digital marketing, as well best practice marketing strategies.
Michael Mayer’s philosophy while creating MED was and continues to be to help companies avoid making costly mistakes of time, energy and money while helping manufacturing and distributing businesses grow by optimizing their digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities.
Main Event Digital has piloted evolutionary transformations for Billion Dollar organizations including.
- U.S. Electrical Services, Crescent Electric and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
With Main Event Digital as the vehicle Michael Mayer is honored to continue to provide digital marketing services to a wide selection of organizations:
- Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Travers .
In his nearly 25-year career Mayer has been emboldened as an e-commerce strategy influencer through revolutionizing o optimized digital marketing e-commerce capabilities. Mayer is a frequent guest speaker at conferences and consultant on e-commerce and wholesalers. “User experience is at the core of everything we do” Mayer states during the podcast.
About Main Event Digital:
Main Event Digital provides marketing services manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers with web-design, SEO & SEM, affiliate & loyalty marketing programs, social media, content creation,
marketing manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. Outrank competition, increase brand awareness.
and bring quality traffic to gain customer insight, increase leads and drive sales. Main Event Digital provides digital marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers in both B2B & B2C industries.
