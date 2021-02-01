Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chief Justice Newby Orders Extension of Time in Bail Bond Forfeiture Proceedings

In response to COVID-19, Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order today further extending time in certain bail bond forfeiture proceedings. The order extends the time for filing motions to set aside and objections to set-aside motions for forfeiture proceedings due for final disposition between April 14, 2020, and February 27, 2021. Today’s order also extends the stay for certain pending forfeiture proceedings to the close of business on February 28, 2021.

