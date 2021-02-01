Media Contacts:

Two Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District (Lancaster County) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Stephanie R. Hupp and Ryan S. Post, both of Lincoln.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Lincoln, Lancaster County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge John A. Colborn.

