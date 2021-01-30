Maryland State Police Investigate Forestville Crash

January 30, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2021

Type of Incident: 2 Vehicle Collision/DUI/Transport/Possession of Unregistered Firearm Violation

Date and Time: 01/30/2021 at 0738 hours

Location: N/B RT 301 at Ball Park RD, Bowie, Prince George’s County, Maryland

Vehicle(s): Vehicle 1: blue 2008 Mercedes E350 – Suspect

Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian: Tate, Adrian Lamont of Beltsville, Maryland.

Victim(s)/Injuries: N/A

Accused: Tate, Adrian Lamont, 42, Beltsville, Maryland

Charges: Criminal Charges

CJIS Code: 1 5212, Handgun on Person, STATUTE: CR 4-203

CJIS Code: 1 1455, Loaded Handgun on Person, STATUTE: CR 4- 203(a)(1)(v)

CJIS Code: 1 1454, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, STATUTE: CR 4- 203(a)(1)(v)

CJIS Code: 1 1285, Illegal Possession Ammunition, STATUTE: PS 5-133.1

CJIS Code: 1 0175, Handgun in Vehicle, STATUTE: CR 4-203

Motor Vehicle Charges

Driver Failure to obey properly placed traffic control device / TA 21-201(A1) Failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision / TA 21-801(b) Negligent Driving / TA 21-901.1(b) Driver failure to stop at stop line / TA 21-707(A) Person driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization / TA 16-101(A1) Driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege / TA 16-303(C) Driver failure to stop a steady circular red signal / TA 21-202(H1)

Disposition: Suspected released into the custody of the hospital facility and awaiting charges from the commissioner’s office. (Pending DUI charges)

Narrative: On 01/30/2021 at approximately 0738 hours, Forestville troopers were dispatched to a two vehicle collision at N/B RT 301 at Ball Park RD, Bowie, Prince George’s County, Maryland. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was observed fleeing the scene then later returning. The driver was transported by EMS to Bowie Medical Health Center. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a load black Smith & Wesson handgun located on the front passenger side floorboard of the at-fault vehicle. The driver was later determine to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and had to be sedated due to erratic behavior. The Maryland State Police Gun Center was notified reference to the incident. The above listed charges were recommended for the driver of the vehicle. The driver was released into the custody of the hospital facility and awaiting charges from the Commissioner’s Office.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: TFC W. Thompson #6759

Forestville Barrack

3500 Forestville RD

Forestville, MD 20747

301-568-8101

mdsp.maryland.gov

