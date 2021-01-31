Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Wicomico County

January 30, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 30, 2021

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found Friday night in Salisbury.

The deceased has been identified as Devonta Fagans, 26, of Salisbury, Maryland. Investigators say Fagans was found with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Emory Court in Salisbury around 10 p.m. Friday, when officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded there for a reported shooting. Fagans was transported to TidalHealth Hospital in Salisbury, where he died this morning. His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The Salisbury Police Department requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assume the investigation this morning. The preliminary investigation indicates witnesses reported hearing shots fired outside of a residence on Emory Court, where the shooting victim was located in a parking lot.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators, along with the members of the Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office are conducting the criminal investigation.

Investigators are attempting to identify suspects and are following leads in the case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit (443)480-6818

The case remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications msp.media@maryland.gov