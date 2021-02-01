Oblique Consult Doubles Revenues in 2 Years to become a Powerful and Compelling Force in the Finance Industry

The firm has offices across the UAE and supports international startups to help them penetrate into the region by providing landing advice.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where thousands of businesses are struggling to survive during the ongoing pandemic, a rapidly growing company, Oblique Consult , has doubled its revenues in the last years to become one of the fastest growing compelling forces in the UAE advisory industry.Oblique Consult (OBCO) is a tax (corporate and VAT), accounting, risk assurance, and debt & investment advisory company which boasts a client base in over seven countries and eleven cities. The company has achieved monumental growth in a short span of under three years, and its primary goal is to cultivate deep professional relationships with all clients to help them achieve their financial goals.OBCO’s journey from concept to success is one of exceptional dedication, hard work, and a relentless passion to support its vast base of clients. Starting in Dubai, OBCO rapidly ventured to other cities in the United Arab Emirates, moving into Abu Dhabi, the Northern Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and most recently, Oman. During their rapid growth, OBCO has gone from a two-man team to one of over fifteen employees who come from various large accounting firms, multi-national entities, aviation companies, banks, and more.What makes OBCO’s journey even more impressive is the fact it has doubled its revenues in the first two years, showing a 50% growth during 2020 – a year when most companies struggled to remain afloat due to the global pandemic. Despite the challenges faced by many businesses during this time, OBCO continued to grow its team, sign off on new clients, and ensured the financial and mental wellbeing of its staff by ensuring payroll remained unimpacted. What’s more, OBCO did this organically and not through external investors or banks.“Our team attributes our exceptional success to our vision, which is to always pay personalized attention to our clients,” says Managing Director of OBCO, Whaj Siddiqui. “Once our clients fully believe we are their partner and colleague, it creates a different relationship dynamic – one that even the most impressive competition finds hard to break.”In addition to guiding principals that include commitment, dedication, and ownership, OBCO’s journey has also led them to leverage technological tools to enhance turn-around times and leakages in service delivery. As part of their values, OBCO has integrated yearly feedback sessions, reflections of the team, and learnings acquired from new partners. This has enabled the company to gain remarkable traction with each passing day, particularly in the start-up circuit, as this enables them to tailor their offering to each entity. By developing relationships with these fledgling businesses, OBCO has made it their mission to support the startup businesses with heavy discounts until a revenue threshold is achieved, or fundraising is concluded.If this isn’t impressive enough for such a new, yet robust, company, OBCO is continuing its growth trajectory by establishing a physical footprint outside of the UAE and into other regional markets, like Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as the US. They are also venturing out into a technology offering that will aid their current traditional offering by providing immediate feedback and response. By doing so, the company will maintain its strong hold into the future and evolve into a powerhouse company with a broad regional reach.For more information about Oblique Consult, please visit www.obliqueconsult.com About Oblique ConsultOblique Consult is a financial management company that provides customized and professional tax and accounting services to clients across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United States. The company offers a wide range of services, including tax advisory services, compliance services, health-check services, data entry, bookkeeping, accounting advice, and preparation of financial statements.