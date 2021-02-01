Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny & Poss. of Stolen Property

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20a504719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen                            

STATION: VSP Derby                   

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/30/21 @ 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 123 Railroad Street/Island Pond, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property/Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Kristine Mayhew                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

VICTIM: Scott Crowe

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Derby based state police executed a search warrant at 123 Railroad Street in Island Pond for stolen property.  Furniture, tools, and many miscellaneous household items were seized and ultimately returned to the rightful owner.  Mayhew was arrested as a result and processed at the barracks in Derby without incident.  She was released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 3/9/21.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/9/21 @ 1000 hrs           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

