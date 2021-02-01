Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny & Poss. of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20a504719
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/30/21 @ 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 123 Railroad Street/Island Pond, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property/Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Kristine Mayhew
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
VICTIM: Scott Crowe
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Derby based state police executed a search warrant at 123 Railroad Street in Island Pond for stolen property. Furniture, tools, and many miscellaneous household items were seized and ultimately returned to the rightful owner. Mayhew was arrested as a result and processed at the barracks in Derby without incident. She was released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 3/9/21.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/9/21 @ 1000 hrs
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881